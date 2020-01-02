Scoop ice cream shop at 403 Strawberry St. in the Fan District is under new ownership.
Founder Morgan Botwinick, who opened the homemade small-batch ice cream in June 2018, sold the shop to Paula Demmert, who's very familiar with the space. Demmert was the original owner of the Video Fan Store, the beloved local video store that was in 403 Strawberry St. for more than 30 years, until it closed in 2017. Demmert owned it from 1986-2001.
"I am very excited to be back on Strawberry Street. In a lot of ways it feels like coming home," Demmert wrote in a news release.
Botwinick will now focus on Whisk, the bakery she opened in Shockoe Bottom in 2015.
"I'm thrilled to have found someone who already has such a strong connection to the neighborhood and a history with the building itself, and who shares a similar passion for small, local businesses," Botwinick wrote in a statement.
A sales price was not disclosed.
Demmert said in a statement that she spent three years looking for her next small business venture before settling on Scoop. She previously co-founded Art Works Studios and Galleries in Manchester.
The ice cream shop will continue to offer small-batch ice cream by the scoop, ice cream sandwiches, seasonal sundaes and pints-to-go. Scoop is open Wednesday through Friday, 2 to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.