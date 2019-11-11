Scuffletown Garden — the restaurant that opened in the former Strawberry Street Café space — is closing after six months in business.
The restaurant posted about the closing on its Facebook page Sunday evening.
"We regret to share Scuffletown Garden will be closing after brunch service on Sunday, November 17. We survived summer, generally the slowest time in restaurant business, and were looking forward to sharing our fall and winter favorites with you. But we haven’t been able to provide acceptable return on investment to our investors," the post read.
Co-owner Derek Salerno opened the restaurant on June 14 after three months of renovating the space at 421 N. Strawberry St., which was home to Strawberry Street Café and a bathtub salad bar from 1976 to 2019.
Salerno's business associate Octavio Camacho Andrade bought Strawberry Street Café restaurant and the building in December for $1.375 million. The restaurant had been quietly on the market for years, but publicly listed for about a month when the sale was announced. The owner of Strawberry Street Café had been rolling out menu changes and small renovations for about four years in an attempted to combat waning business and an increase in competition.
Following the sale, there was an immediate outcry from Richmonders to save the restaurant concept and the bathtub and many people declared in online postings that they would boycott any restaurant not called Strawberry Street Cafe and not featuring a bathtub.
Salerno ran the restaurant as Strawberry Street Cafe from December through March 31 to even steeper declines in business; he closed it for a renovation and rebranding in March - and repurposed the bathtub salad bar into an outdoor garden.
Richmond Times-Dispatch reviewer Justin Lo gave the restaurant 3.5 out of 4 stars in August, writing:
"Much like the space, Chef Adam Campbell’s food feels like a natural, living, breathing thing. His ideas are fresh and botanical. And nearly all his dishes have such an organic ease to them that you can forget how sophisticated and thoughtful they truly are. The refreshing sense of naturality and effortlessness here reminds me of beloved establishments such as Prune in New York City and Chez Panisse in Berkeley"
Campbell’s dishes are, for the most part, remarkably polished. They’re so comfortable in their own skin, in fact, you’d never guess the restaurant has been in operation for only a few short months."
Scuffletown Garden's last day of service will be November 17.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This restaurant was doomed from the start... it represented change, an attribute Richmond has difficulty accepting!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.