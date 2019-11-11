Sheep Hill Bistro at 1301 W. Leigh St. in Carver is closed.
The restaurant closed effective November 4, according to its Facebook page.
"It is with Great Sadness We report We are no Longer Open for Business. Thank you to those that Supported Me❤❤. I'll Be Back "Chef Leslie"," read the post.
Siblings Leslie and Lindbergh Cox opened the restaurant in the former Magpie space on June 15.
“This is my dream,” Leslie Cox told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in June. “I’ve been wanting to do this for so long. This just represents so much for me: financial freedom, creative freedom, the opportunity to build something for my family.”
She could not immediately be reached for contact.
