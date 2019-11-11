IMG_3075.jpg

Sheep Hill Bistro at 1301 W. Leigh St.

Sheep Hill Bistro at 1301 W. Leigh St. in Carver is closed.

The restaurant closed effective November 4, according to its Facebook page.

"It is with Great Sadness We report We are no Longer Open for Business. Thank you to those that Supported Me❤❤. I'll Be Back "Chef Leslie"," read the post.

Siblings Leslie and Lindbergh Cox opened the restaurant in the former Magpie space on June 15.

“This is my dream,” Leslie Cox told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in June. “I’ve been wanting to do this for so long. This just represents so much for me: financial freedom, creative freedom, the opportunity to build something for my family.”

She could not immediately be reached for contact.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kpeifer@richmond.com

(804) 649-6321

Twitter: @KarriPeifer

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription