What's the future of Scott's Addition?

The next Metro Business Live will discuss the future of Scott’s Addition. Here are the details:

When: Tuesday Dec. 10 from 7:15 to 9 a.m. It includes a catered breakfast.

Where: RTD building at 300 E. Franklin St.

Panelists: Mark A. Olinger, director of Richmond’s Department of Planning & Development Review; Michael Babin, founder and principal at Neighborhood Restaurant Group which is announced plans for The Belleville food hall; Robyn Zacharias, president and CEO of the Barber Martin Agency, which moved from Chesterfield into a refurbished space in Scott’s Addition; David Gallagher, co-founder and CEO of Dominion Payroll and of Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club; and Courtney Mailey, founder and CEO of Blue Bee Cider.

Moderator: Richmond Times-Dispatch Business Editor Gregory J. Gilligan

Tickets: $25 per person if purchased by Nov. 27, and $30 after that

To buy tickets: go to www.richmond.com/events/metro-business-live.