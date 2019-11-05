It's hard to believe there's room for more to do in Scott's Addition, but there is, and on Friday, Richmonders will have another option with the opening of Slingshot Social Game Club, a new eatertainment venture from the owners of The Circuit bar/arcade.
Eatertainment is a relatively new concept that describes a restaurant where an activity other than dining or drinking is a significant part of the experience - or an activity-based venue that also home to a restaurant where the food is more than just an afterthought.
So a traditional bowling alley with its snack bar of hot dogs and microwaved nachos isn't eatertainment, but River City Roll - with its menu of pork belly and pan-seared mahi mahi - is.
And if you're looking for the most eatertainment options in one area, there's no better place than Scott's Addition. The former industrial neighborhood of Richmond, as of Friday, will be home to seven eatertainment options in its roughly 95 square block area (not to mention more than two dozen breweries/distilleries/beverage makers, two dozen restaurants, and including a pool hall/taco shop and The Hoff Garden with it's myriad games inside).
And it all started with The Circuit, the bar, restaurant and arcade husband and wife team Robert and Ingrid Lupica opened at 3121 W. Leigh St. in Scott’s Addition in October 2017.
The duo are at it again with Slingshot Social Game Club - a 10,000 square foot venue that focuses on skeeball, bocce ball and duckpin bowling - with a twist. It's all extreme. The skeeball - there are four courts - has longer lanes and bigger balls than the traditional arcade version. The eight lanes of duckpin are played faster; and the six bocce courts have automatic scoring displayed in a digital scoreboard - so there's no cheating.
"We noticed how popular the social games were and we wanted to do something with group games," said Tion Edmonds, general manager for Slingshot. "We wanted more socializing. More engagement."
Games are priced at $3-$4 per 30 mins game for "Ultimate Bocce" ($3 on weekdays, $4 on the weekend); $5 per person for 10 frames of "Extreme Duckpin;" and $3 per person for six frames and a lighting round of "Super Skee."
Slingshot also has a self-serve beer tap wall with 42 taps, including cider and wine, a full-service bar and self-service food menu.
For the food, diners order from a kiosk from a menu of burgers and sandwiches ($10-$13); flatbread pizzas ($8-$9); appetizers, such as calamari, mozzarella sticks, and loaded fries ($7-$10); plus desserts, sides and wings. Guests receive a text message on their phone when their food is ready and report to the kitchen area to retrieve it. Still, Slingshot staff say tipping is appreciated to accommodate the staffers who will be busing dishes from the space.
And Slingshot has ample space, with booths set up near the duckpin bowling, bar tables around the bocce and skeeball, seats at the full service, plus other tables around the venue and a 1,000 square foot patio. There's also off-street parking in the adjacent lot with room for more than 30 cars.
Slingshot Social Game Club opens Friday at 5 p.m. and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday, 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday, 1 to 10 p.m. All ages are allowed until 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Then it's 21 and older.
Slingshot Social Game Club is about three blocks from The Circuit at 3301 W. Clay St.
