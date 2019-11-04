Smoke Pit Grill restaurant at 9074 Staples Mill Road is closing at the end of the month.
Smoke Pit launched as a food truck, Firehouse Bar-B-Que, in 2014 and in 2017 open its brick and mortar location.
The restaurant posted about the closing on its Facebook page Sunday night, writing:
"With a heavy heart and after a long fight, we’ve come to the decision to close Smoke Pit Grill after two and a ½ years. Getting to know so many wonderful people and having touched the lives of our employees has been such a great gift to us. We hope to keep in touch as we figure out our next chapter in life. Saturday, November 30th will be our last day open. We are looking forward to seeing and spending time with all of you that have made this adventure happen."
The restaurant will be open through the end of the month, Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.
