Soul N' Vinegar - the year-and-a-half old grab-and-go Church Hill restaurant - has opened a second location inside the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University.
The new spot opened Nov. 5 in the ICA’s Abby Moore Cafe.
The new Soul N' Vinegar is in the space previously occupied by Ellwood Thompson’s Café, which opened with the museum in April 2018 and closed just over a year later.
Michelle Parrish opened the original Soul N' Vinegar in July 2018 at 2832 R St. in an under-served part of Church Hill.
"I liked that [this building] was toward Nine Mile [Road] because a lot of people don’t come to this part of Church Hill," Parrish told the Richmond Times-Dispatch when it opened. "It's meant to be a neighborhood spot. So far, 85 percent of customers are people who live five blocks from here."
Parrish had spent many years working in Richmond restaurants, such as Secco Wine Bar, Whisk and in VMFA before returning to business school to finish her degree.
The menu changes regularly at both Soul N' Vinegar locations, but items such as wraps, salads, sandwiches and sides can regularly be found. Items can be grabbed out of the cases or phone in ahead (or you can even Instagram message the shop for orders).
Soul N' Vinegar at ICA is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with extended evening hours on Wednesdays and First Fridays, beginning December 6.
ICA is at 601 W. Broad St., at the corner of Belvidere and Broad streets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.