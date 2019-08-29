Soul Taco Shockoe is now open. The new taco restaurant opened Aug. 29 at 1215 E. Main St.

This is the second location for Soul Taco, which opened its first restaurant  Oct. 30 at 321 N. 2nd St. in Jackson Ward.

Soul Taco serves tacos such as a Braised Oxtail “al Pastor,” $4.50; Cornmeal Crusted Catfish Taco $3.75; Pulled Pork Carnitas $3.75; Roasted Sweet Potato and Black Eyed Peas $3.75 - all served in a corn tortilla and Low Country Camarones $4.50; Buttermilk Battered Fried Chicken $3.75; Chicken-Fried Carne Asada $3.75 - served in a flour tortilla.

Soul Taco is open daily from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

