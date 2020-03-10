Southern Living magazine released its annual "The South's Best" reader survey results and Richmond is the south's best... well, everything, it seems.
In its fourth annual South’s Best Awards, which highlights "readers' favorite Southern destinations and experiences," Richmond was named one of the "Top Cities in the South" (No. 9) and a "Best Food City" (No. 3). Richmond was also recognized as a place with a top neighborhood, The Fan District (No. 2); a best bar, The Jasper (No. 3); best local restaurant with Mama J's (No. 4); best historic hotel in The Jefferson (No. 3); and best new hotel, Quirk (No. 5).
"There’s plenty to love about this one-time Capital of the South that goes far beyond its four centuries of history. Today, Richmond’s reputation for cool is often what attracts visitors to the area," the piece reads.
But the biggest honor, a number one spot, went to Chef Lee Gregory's Church Hill restaurant Alewife, which was named the best new restaurant in the South.
It's been quite a run of best honors for Alewife lately. Last week, The Daily Meal named it No. 93 on its "101 Best Restaurants in America" list, a follow up to it naming it one of the Best New Restaurants last year. Alewife was also named one the best new restaurants in the country by GQ and Esquire last year.
All and all, "Richmond garnered eight Top 10 rankings across categories, including six top 5 rankings," according to a release. The rankings were compiled from an online survey of readers that took place from July 10, 2019 to September 16, 2019.
"At Southern Living, we're passionate about celebrating the extraordinary experiences that define Southern hospitality," Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living, wrote in a statement. "Our goal is to identify the destinations our readers are loving the most right now— places that represent the very best of the South. This year's awards represent a unique mix of newcomers and longtime favorites."
Read the full piece here.
Here are the full rankings for the categories that include Richmond.
Southern Living’s 2020 South's Best List of Top 10 Cities
1. Charleston, SC
2. Savannah, GA
3. Nashville, TN
4. New Orleans, LA
5. Austin, TX
6. Asheville, NC
7. Alexandria, VA
8. Atlanta, GA
9. Richmond, VA
10. Tallahassee, FL
Southern Living’s 2020 South's Best Awards:
Richmond Top 5 Rankings:
• #1 Best New Restaurant: Alewife
• #2 Best Neighborhood: Fan District
• #3 Best Historic Hotel: The Jefferson Hotel
• #3 Best Bar: The Jasper
• #4 Best Local Restaurant: Mama J’s
• #5 Best New Hotel: Quirk Hotel
Richmond Top 10 Rankings:
• #7 Best Food City: Richmond, VA
• #9 Best City Overall: Richmond, VA
(1) comment
People all over love our great city of Richmond. Thanks to democratic rule it is a growing center for culture and dining and, as RTD recently reported, there are more people wanting to live here than there is available housing.
Even with dining taxes more people want to live in the city.
