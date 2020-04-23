The Starbucks at 5802 Grove Ave. near the intersection of Libbie Avenue is closed for good.
The location has been closed since April 17, according to a sign on the door, and will not reopen.
That Starbucks opened in 2006.
The Seattle-based coffee chain had closed all of its dine-in cafes nationwide and switched to just drive-thru and delivery in respond to COVID-19. Many locations are temporarily closed.
Tammie Magdaleno, district manager for the Starbucks, confirmed the closure, but said she couldn't share why the location closed. The corporate office did not reply to an inquiry by press time.
Magdaleno said the rest of the locations in her district, which is downtown Richmond, will reopen.
***
Every restaurant in Virginia was required to close the dine-in portion of its business in response to COVID-19. In Richmond, a handful of permanently closed since March.
Tijuana Flats, a fast casual Tex-Mex chain at Willow Lawn, and Fox & Hound, a sports bar at 11581 Robious Road in Chesterfield - are closed and will not reopen. Brio Tuscan Grille, Billy Jack’s Shack and the O’Charley’s restaurant in the Shops at Stratford Hills off Forest Hill Avenue, also closed for good in April.
Onigiri, a short-lived Japanese restaurant at 2820 W. Cary St. in Carytown, announced its closure the same day Northam shuttered dining rooms (though the restaurant noted on Facebook it may try to open in a new location).
Citizen restaurant at 1203 E. Main St. in downtown Richmond closed March 18 after a deal to sell the restaurant fell apart. Greenleaf's Pool Room in downtown Richmond also closed in March, but that closure was unrelated to coronavirus.
And the Libbie Place location of Metro Diner closed sometime in early March. The company did not respond to a request for a specific date.
