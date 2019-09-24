Stumpy’s Hatchet House - possibly the best name ever for an ax throwing venue - is opening its first Virginia location at Stony Point Fashion Park.
Stumpy’s Hatchet House opened its first location in New Jersey in 2016 and now has more than 30 locations in the country. Its hook is farmhouse tables and couches for lounging while enjoying snacks and beverages - including wine and beer - when one isn't in the "throwing pit." Ax throwing is offered in 30 minute or 60 minute sessions for $25 or $40 with discounts for larges groups.
Ax throwing launched in Canada a few years ago and recently gained traction in the United States. Stumpy’s Hatchet House is the latest ax throwing venue to open in the Richmond area.
The sport premiered in Richmond in summer 2018 as a recreational offering through River City Sports & Social Club. The Virginia Axe Co. opened just outside of Short Pump in July and two other ax-throwing ventures are in the works for Richmond. Kraken Axes, a Washington-based ax-throwing venue, and Bad Axe Throwing out of Canada are both in the works inside the city limits.
Stumpy’s Hatchet House will occupy 6,700 square feet in the Dillard's wing of Stony Point Fashion Park and is expected to open in spring 2020.
