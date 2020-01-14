A "now leasing" sign has gone up over the Sugar Shack Donuts at 1001 N. Lombardy St. in Carver District, though the popular doughnut shop remains open.
The location was the first and flagship location for the Richmond-based doughnut shop founded by Ian Kelley in 2013.
The leasing company declined to comment, directing the Richmond Times-Dispatch to the public lease listing, which says the 1,200 square foot space will be available beginning July 1. A three year lease is required and the restaurant space is $3,900 a month.
At its height, Sugar Shack had more than a dozen locations in two states, plus Washington, D.C. Today, there are four Richmond-area locations — with one in Richmond city, plus Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties — and four more in Northern Virginia and Washington that operate as Sugar Shack DMV and are co-owned and operated by former Del. K. Rob Krupicka Jr.
The end of this is near and all because of business partners fighting. Great concept but ego’s got in the way
