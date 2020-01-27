The Sugar Shack Donuts in Hanover County is closed.
A sign on the door posted Sunday, Jan. 26 reads, "Sugar Shack is now closed. We will be reopening very soon under new ownership and with new products to come." The notice is signed "Martha, Amanda, Tina, Tony and Michael." A Facebook post on that location's page, posted Monday morning, reads "This location is sadly closing for good. The staff have all been offered transfers to other locations. If you had preorders please contact our Lombardy location to have them transferred or refunded."
Sugar Shack CEO Ian Kelley, who founded the chain in 2013, said he was surprised by the closure.
"It went under new ownership today, but was supposed to stay open and the staff were to all remained employed," Kelley said. "I have no idea why they closed, but I've offered them transfers to other local stores to make sure they are taken care of."
The Richmond-based doughnut shop opened the Hanover location at 5512 Mechanicsville Turnpike in summer 2017.
It's the latest closure for the chain that once had more than a dozen locations in two states, plus the District of Columbia. In recent months, Sugar Shack has seen four other closures or moves away from the Sugar Shack brand. In December, the doughnut chain shuttered its Charlottesville and Virginia Beach stores;and at the end of the month, the two Fredericksburg area stores dropped the Sugar Shack and became Freddy Donuts.
Additionally, the Parham Road location in Henrico County has been closed since January 21, but according to its Facebook page, the closure is temporary as the store hires and trains new staff. Kelley said that location will reopen soon.
Interested applicants have been directed to the Lombardy location. Earlier this month, the Lombardy location was listed for lease beginning in July, though Kelley said in a statement through his attorney that he's attempting to work out a new lease with the landlord.
The closing also comes amid two pending lawsuits against Kelley and Sugar Shack.
Today, there are three Richmond-area locations — one in Richmond, plus one in Chesterfield County and the temporarily closed Henrico location — and four more in Northern Virginia and Washington that operate as Sugar Shack DMV and are co-owned and operated by former Del. K. Rob Krupicka Jr., D-Alexandria
