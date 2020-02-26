Richmond’s dining community has been recognized by the nation's top dining awards for the 11th year in a row.
The James Beard Foundation announced its restaurant and chef semifinalists Wednesday and Lehja’s chef and owner Sandeep “Sunny” Baweja and Sub Rosa Bakery owners Evrim Dogu and Evin Dogu were again recognized for their work.
The Dogus — siblings, bakers and co-owners of Sub Rosa Bakery in Church Hill — were named in the outstanding baker category for the fourth year in a row, and Baweja was named a semifinalist for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic for the second year.
Chef Peter Chang, who co-owns Short Pump restaurant Peter Chang China Cafe, was also named a semifinalist for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic, but for his work in his Fairfax restaurant, Mama Chang. He shares the nomination with is wife, co-owner and co-chef, Lisa Chang.
No other Richmond restaurants were named semifinalists, a smaller than usual showing from the New York-based foundation, which last year recognized five Richmond restaurants and in 2018 recognized four.
Virginia had two other semifinalists: Katherine Thompson of Thompson Italian in Falls Church, VA recognized for outstanding pastry chef; Rutger de Vink of RdV Vineyards in Delaplane for outstanding wine, spirits, or beer producer; and Ian Redshaw of Lampo Neapolitan Pizzeria in Charlottesville as rising star chef of the year.
The New York-based James Beard Foundation was formed in 1990 to nurture and honor culinary professionals; the award winners are selected by a national panel of industry professionals who work from a list of online entries. The finalists will be announced March 25. No Richmond semifinalists has ever made it to the final round.
This story will be updated.
