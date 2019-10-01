SUPPER

The interior of Supper, a restaurant on Summit Ave. in Richmond, VA Friday, Sept. 19, 2014.

 BOB BROWN

SUPPER Restaurant Spring 2019 Richmond Restaurant Week menu

SUPPER - 1215 Summit Ave., (804) 353-0111

Southern-influenced restaurant in Scott's Addition

Three courses for $29.19 per person. $4.19 of every meal goes to Feed More.

Fall Richmond Restaurant Week is Oct. 21-27.

Choose one from each course.

First Course:

Southern Griddle Cakes

Bacon and corn griddle cakes loaded with house smoked pulled pork BBQ and topped with brussels slaw

Crab Dip

A creamy, medium spicy dip with artichoke hearts, jalapeno, and Parmesan cheese served with flat bread

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried green tomatoes topped with pimento cheese and bacon

Second Course:

Loaded Chicken

Topped with house-smoked pulled pork, bacon, sharp cheddar and BBQ sauce and served with bacon mac & cheese and asparagus.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp blackened & sautéed with bacon served over local cheese grits, onions and peppers, topped with Supper! smoked tomato creole

Stuffed Portobellas

Loaded with sautéed spinach, artichokes hearts, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and with feta cheese finished with a balsamic reduction

Third Course:

Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding

Hot Southern Mess

