SUPPER Restaurant Spring 2019 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
SUPPER - 1215 Summit Ave., (804) 353-0111
Southern-influenced restaurant in Scott's Addition
Three courses for $29.19 per person. $4.19 of every meal goes to Feed More.
Fall Richmond Restaurant Week is Oct. 21-27.
Choose one from each course.
First Course:
Southern Griddle Cakes
Bacon and corn griddle cakes loaded with house smoked pulled pork BBQ and topped with brussels slaw
Crab Dip
A creamy, medium spicy dip with artichoke hearts, jalapeno, and Parmesan cheese served with flat bread
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes topped with pimento cheese and bacon
Second Course:
Loaded Chicken
Topped with house-smoked pulled pork, bacon, sharp cheddar and BBQ sauce and served with bacon mac & cheese and asparagus.
Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp blackened & sautéed with bacon served over local cheese grits, onions and peppers, topped with Supper! smoked tomato creole
Stuffed Portobellas
Loaded with sautéed spinach, artichokes hearts, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and with feta cheese finished with a balsamic reduction
Third Course:
Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding
Hot Southern Mess
