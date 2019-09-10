Weezie's Kitchen - a Carytown restaurant favorite since it opened in 2007 - has been temporarily closed following a fire the happened early in the morning on September 1.
According to the restaurant's Facebook page, someone threw a lit cigarette into the dumpster behind the restaurant. The dumpster caught fire and spread to walk-in cooler, located behind the restaurant, where the fire blazed for about an hour.
Both the cooler and its contents were destroyed and the restaurant is closed until it can raise the money to purchase a new walk-in cooler.
So Weezie's Kitchen launched a t-shirt fundraising campaign (in addition to a GoFundMe) to help raise money. The campaign is hosted by Bonfire, a Richmond-based online apparel fundraising platform. Weezie's Kitchen T-shirts are available for sale for $24.99 and all proceeds go to help the restaurant ready to reopen.
Weezie's Kitchen is at 3123 W. Cary St. in Carytown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.