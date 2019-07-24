A new restaurant is going in the former Pasture space at 416 E. Grace St.
Cabo, a new restaurant that will specialize in the street food of Baja California (especially fish tacos), is opening in the space in the next four or five weeks.
Cabo is from Michael and Maria Oseguera, the husband and wife team behind Maya, a modern Mexican restaurant down the street at 525 E. Grace St.
The Osegueras opened the original Maya in 2012 in Short Pump and closed it in 2017 to focus on the downtown space. They took over the 525 E. Grace St. restaurant space in 2016, originally opening it as an Italian restaurant, Lucca Enoteca, before switching it to Maya later that year.
Michael Oseguera said the couple plans to offer something more casual than Maya at Cabo with affordable tacos and other Baja-influenced dishes that cater to more of a casual bar crowd on the 400 block of Grace Street. He said they'll be changing up the menu of Maya to something more Continental when Cabo opens since Maya will move its popular taco menu down the street.
To help execute the changes, Oseguera has brought in chef Jacinto Guadarrama to consult on the new menu at Maya. Guadarrama is the chef de cuisine at Gotham Bar and Grill, a Michelin-star rated, James Beard Foundation best restaurant award-winning New York restaurant.
In the meantime, Osegueras said he and Maria will be working to brighten up the Pasture restaurant space.
Pasture closed for business on June 8.
Jason Alley, along with business partners Michele Jones and Ry Marchant, opened the Southern-influenced restaurant on a neglected block of Grace Street in November 2011. It April, the trio listed the 4,000-square-foot restaurant for sale. When the restaurant closed in June, the vacant restaurant space was available for lease.
When it opened, Pasture was the only restaurant in the area serving dinner and one of only a handful that existed at all. Today, dozens of restaurants pepper the blocks.
Reilly Marchant with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the landlord in the transaction.
