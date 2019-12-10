Texas Roadhouse

The Texas Roadhouse at 13401 Hull Street Road.

 Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse - the casual restaurant chain - opened its fourth Richmond area location Monday (Dec. 9) in Chesterfield County.

The restaurant specializes in hand-cut steaks (most priced under $20), peanuts on the table and freshly-baked bread.

The new restaurant seats 258 people and is at 13401 Hull Street Road, near Brandermill neighborhood.

Texas Roadhouse is open Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant can be reached at (804) 419-3005.

kpeifer@richmond.com

(804) 649-6321

Twitter: @KarriPeifer

