Texas Roadhouse - the casual restaurant chain - opened its fourth Richmond area location Monday (Dec. 9) in Chesterfield County.
The restaurant specializes in hand-cut steaks (most priced under $20), peanuts on the table and freshly-baked bread.
The new restaurant seats 258 people and is at 13401 Hull Street Road, near Brandermill neighborhood.
Texas Roadhouse is open Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The restaurant can be reached at (804) 419-3005.
