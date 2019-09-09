The Big Kitchen - the take-out concept from the folks behind the Tazza Kitchen restaurants - will stop doing individual meals through its Scott's Addition location after Sept. 11.
Big Kitchen Hospitality, the parent company of the restaurants, launched its take-out restaurant in January at 1600 Altamont Ave. in Scott’s Addition and in April opened a second location in Short Pump at 3332 Pump Road. Both locations focused on from-scratch, to-go food - done well and affordably.
In May, the Scott's Addition location started taking catering orders and that segment of the business took off fast, according to a new release from The Big Kitchen.
"It is now growing rapidly and has become the largest part of The Big Kitchen with fantastic customer reviews. Moving forward, we are shifting our focus and resources to expanding our catering business," the release said.
Individual meals will still be available at the Short Pump location.
Delivery service will be available on catering order over $150 to some areas of Richmond and the release said that pop up and other events will be planned to make use of The Big Kitchen Scott's Addition space.
