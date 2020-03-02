For the first time in more than 20 years, The Dairy Bar restaurant at 1602 Roseneath Road in Scott's Addition is under new ownership.
Husband and wife team Bill and Tricia Webb bought the breakfast and lunch restaurant in 1997 and on Sunday shared the news on Facebook that they sold the business to Corey Martin, an experienced restaurateur who the Webbs had recently hired, according to the post.
"Corey has the determination, the energy, and enthusiasm to take the Dairy Bar to the next level. We are extremely excited for Corey and we are equally excited for us to have the opportunity to spend time with our grandchildren," The Webbs wrote. "It remains a family business. We will be transitioning with Corey through the end of March and would love to see you all."
The Dairy Bar originally opened in 1946 as a cafeteria for workers at Curles Neck Dairy, the then-14-year-old dairy plant to which the restaurant was attached. In 1988, Curles Neck Dairy was sold to Pet Dairy and Mechanicsville resident William Watson Booker Jr., bought the cafeteria during the sale, renamed it The Dairy Bar, and ran it until his death in 1993, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch archives.
Still, The Dairy Bar is one of the oldest operating restaurants in Richmond and has been a mainstay in Scott's Addition for generations. Today the neighborhood has become a nighttime hotspot with dozens of restaurants, breweries and bars within its area. The Dairy Bar is open daily for breakfast and lunch.
This story will be updated.
