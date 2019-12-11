The ride-sharing company Lyft has put together a list of the top destinations in Richmond based on the number of rides to and from the locations as part of its annual "Lyftie Awards, a program that recognizes the most popular destinations in cities across the country."
This is Richmond's second year on the list. See last year's winners here.
The winners for the 2019 Lyftie Awards in Richmond are:
Most Celebrated Venue: Dominion Energy Riverrock on Brown's Island
Top Transit Stop: Greyhound Bus Station
Late Night Neighborhood: Shockoe Bottom
Richmond Late Night Hero Driver: Brandolyn Jones based on "drivers who work mostly on weekends, serving as designated drivers to the late night crowd."
Most Celebrated Restaurant/Bar: Southern Railway Taphouse (second year in a row)
Best Richmond City Advice from a Lyft Driver: "My favorite neighborhoods in Richmond are the Northside and Scott’s Addition,” said Austin Mitchell a Lyft Richmond Driver Advisory Council member. “I recommend checking out Northside Grille and Bingo Beer Company. Both of these places are fun to go to, and the people that I pick up and drop off here all seem friendly and fun-loving."
