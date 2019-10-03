Beauvine Burger Concept
Uber Eats - the restaurant delivery service from the popular ride sharing provider - has released some data on Richmond eaters.

Uber Eats launched in Richmond in 2017 and since then, Richmonders have placed nearly 1.5 million orders from the roughly 500 restaurants using the service.

Here's what came in top, according to Uber Eats.

Hottest spots for Richmonders to order-in:

1. Roots Natural Kitchen

2. Beauvine Burger Concept

3. Mi Jalisco Family Mexican Restaurant

Top spots for dishes based on locally-based (or inspired) ingredients:

• Ham - Tasso Ham & White Cheddar Grits from The Fancy Biscuit

• Peanuts - Peanut butter moose pie from Shyndigz

• Pimento - Pimento cheese dip from Union Market

Most popular dishes from any restaurant in the area:

1. Pad Thai

2. Chicken Bowls

3. Duck Fat Fries

