The Shaved Duck Restaurant Spring 2019 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
The Shaved Duck Restaurant - 15408 WC Commons Way, (804) 379-7505
New American restaurant in Westchester Commons
Three courses for $29.19 per person. $4.19 of every meal goes to Feed More.
Fall Richmond Restaurant Week is Oct. 21-27.
Choose one from each course.
First Course:
Appetizers:
She Crab Soup
Lump Crab | Sherry | Cream
Fried Green Tomatoes
Tomato Jam | Goat Cheese | Herb Oil
Second Course:
Crispy Duck Leg
House Brioche | Swiss Chard | Confit Duck Leg | Sweet Cauliflower | Garlic-Tomato Butter
Pan-Seared Salmon
Roasted Summer Vegetables | Miso-Maple Glaze
Shrimp & Grits
Smoked Cheddar Grits | Tasso Ham | Onions | Peppers | Tomato Pan Sauce
Third Course:
White Chocolate Creme Brulee
Brownie Crumble | Demerara | Whipped Cream
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Candied Pecans | Whipped Cream
