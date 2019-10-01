20190317_DINE_DUCK_JM06

The Shaved Duck restaurant:

 JOE MAHONEY

The Shaved Duck Restaurant Spring 2019 Richmond Restaurant Week menu

The Shaved Duck Restaurant - 15408 WC Commons Way, (804) 379-7505

New American restaurant in Westchester Commons

Three courses for $29.19 per person. $4.19 of every meal goes to Feed More.

Fall Richmond Restaurant Week is Oct. 21-27.

Choose one from each course.

SEE MORE MENUS

First Course:

Appetizers:

She Crab Soup

Lump Crab | Sherry | Cream

Fried Green Tomatoes

Tomato Jam | Goat Cheese | Herb Oil

Second Course:

Crispy Duck Leg

House Brioche | Swiss Chard | Confit Duck Leg | Sweet Cauliflower | Garlic-Tomato Butter

Pan-Seared Salmon

Roasted Summer Vegetables | Miso-Maple Glaze

Shrimp & Grits

Smoked Cheddar Grits | Tasso Ham | Onions | Peppers | Tomato Pan Sauce

Third Course:

White Chocolate Creme Brulee

Brownie Crumble | Demerara | Whipped Cream

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Candied Pecans | Whipped Cream

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription