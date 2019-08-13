The last 20 years have been quite the ride for Jeff Allums, managing partner of the Richmond location of Baja Bean Co., but it's coming to an end.
The California-style Mexican restaurant in the Fan District is closing its doors at the end of its lease, Oct. 31.
"Twenty years is a good run," Allums said.
This is the second time Baja Bean has come to close to closing at the end of its lease. In 2012, the property owner of the Stonewall Jackson Professional Center at 1520 W. Main St., which houses the restaurant, announced it wouldn't renew the restaurant's lease, but a Facebook campaign to save the restaurant bought Allums more time.
This time, Allums doesn't want it.
"The way the market conditions are right now, even if I got free rent, I don't think I'd survive," Allums said.
Allums said a number of factors - the size of the space, staffing constraints, changing demographics and societal changes all factored into his decision to close, but none more than saturation rate of restaurants in the area.
"The sheer number of restaurants has affected me more than rent," he said. "When we started in the winter of '99, there were a few places around us, but look at it now."
Allums said the problem isn't necessarily restaurant competition; it's the conversion of spaces that weren't previously restaurants into restaurant spaces.
"Take any retail place that’s ever closed down, and what do they become?" Allums mentioned Foo Dog, Nate's Bagels, Home Team Grille and Goatocado as just a few of the restaurants within two blocks or so of his Fan District restaurant that have opened in the past few years in spaces that didn't previously house restaurants.
"A lot of the places are absolutely great. I can’t rag on them," he said. "But multiple them by all the other places and it's just too much."
Staffing is another major challenge, Allums said. He shuttered the restaurant for lunch earlier this because he couldn't find staff.
"Staffing is a complete nightmare," he said. "I have three incredible guys. I closed for lunch because I couldn’t find a fourth competent guy."
Still, Allums said he's not ruling out another restaurant in another space down the road - something smaller and more manageable, ideally where he can own the building.
There's a bit of Baja legacy that could be preserved. The restaurant started in Williamsburg in 1987. Allums signed on when he was a student at William & Mary to help a friend opened the first location, which was fast casual. A few years later, they opened the first full-service location in Charlottesville and then Richmond and Staunton after that. The Charlottesville location closed in 2017. Staunton remains open.
Allums is entertaining offers to sell Baja and its equipment between now and the October closure.
"If someone wants the space they can wait until Nov.1st," he said, "[But if] someone wants it as a restaurant, buying us would be a smarter move."
Baja Bean opens at 3:30 p.m. daily at 1520 W. Main St.
The glut of breweries and their $8 beers will be next.
