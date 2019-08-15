20171106_MET_FFF_DANCE_WILDp

University of Richmond performers entertained during Chaat It Up, the signature event of the Fire, Flour & Fork gathering’s final day in 2017.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH


Tickets for Fire, Flour & Fork - the annual weekend-plus-long gathering for the "food curious" - go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Fire, Flour & Fork is actually a series of events that include private, ticketed dinners at Richmond-area restaurants (10 in all); a handful of little festivals, tours, classes and other things (9); and lunch and brunch events. It all takes place the first weekend in November - this year it's Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

Now in its sixth year, Fire, Flour & Fork brings in chefs from all over the country (and in prior years, as many as 5,000 attendees have converged on Richmond eateries for the festival). The visiting chefs partner with Richmond chefs. This year's visiting chefs include Noah Sandoval of Oriole in Chicago, Patrick O’Connell of The Inn at Little Washington, New York-based Moeen Abuzaid of the Broken English pop-up restaurant, and Matt Conroy of Oxomoco in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“This year, we’re zeroing in on the word ‘legacy,’” festival co-founder Susan Winiecki said, “from cooks, both near and far, who have inspired our Richmond chefs, to those sharing traditions and stories with future generations – be it the work of a new Native American seed-keeping coalition, a documentary that will celebrate chef James Hemings, or a dinner to honor Charles and Shirley Sherrod, who began a safe haven for black farmers that became the nation’s first community land trust.”

In all, there are 19 events over the four days, with tickets ranging from $50 to $285. Check out the full lineup and purchase tickets at FireFlourAndFork.com.

