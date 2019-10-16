Toast restaurant at 7007 Three Chopt Road in the Village shopping center is temporarily closed following a fire that happened overnight in the restaurant.
The restaurant posted about the fire on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, writing:
"So many of you have reached out in concern and with offers to help as you’ve heard about the fire at Toast at The Village last night. At this point, we don’t know what the origin of the fire was, just that it appears to have started in our dish room.
We really want to thank our neighbors on the night shift at Jimmy John’s for noticing the smoke and calling Richmond Fire Department “freaky fast”. Seriously, they saved a lot of damage to our store and to the tenants around us. Also, huge thanks to the Richmond and Henrico Fire Departments for responding so quickly and protecting us and our neighbors from further damage.
Our first job is to see to the placement of all of our staff. We are thankful that they will all be working at Toast at Winterfield place at our sister store Hutch and at Mix Cocktail bar."
Co-owner Jessica Bufford said they hope to get the restaurant reopen as soon as possible, but doesn't yet have a timeline for it.
This is the second restaurant fire recently. Weezie's Kitchen in Carytown has been temporarily closed following a fire the happened early in the morning on September 1.
Most of these fires are happening in the hood systems and the cleaning of tees systems need to to more. frequent I ran 5 Wendy’s in New York so I know Greece fires
