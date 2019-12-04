insomnia cookies
Wednesday, Dec. 4 is National Cookie Day, not to be confused with all of the other National Sweet Treat Days that populate the year.

There are a handful of Richmond places celebrating the occasion with free cookies. Check it out:

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free pizookie with registration for a rewards account. 12010 W. Broad St.

DoubleTree by Hilton: Free DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie for guests and non-guests.  445 International Center Dr., Sandston; 1021 Koger Center Boulevard, Midlothian

Insomnia Cookies: Free traditional cookie in-store. No purchase necessary. 918 W. Grace St., near VCU.

Know of more? Send an email to kpeifer@richmond.com and we'll add it.

