Truckle Cheesemongers - a Richmond-based pop-up cheese shop - is opening a brick and mortar store at 1320 Summit Ave. in Scott's Addition, include Blue Bee Cider.

Maggie Bradshaw launched Truckle Cheesemongers in 2015 and since then she has hosted pop-up cheese markets and cheese pairing classes all over town, though frequently at Blue Bee Cider.

“I'm excited about the opportunity to become Richmond's dedicated cheese shop,” Bradshaw said. “[Blue Bee owner] Courtney [Mailey] and I have partnered on projects since the beginning and it feels like a natural fit to locate the shop at Blue Bee Cider.”

She said Truckle “has quickly outgrown my kitchen, so this move will allow me to serve customers on a daily basis and expand our offerings.”

With the market, Truckle Cheesemongers will offer "cheeses and charcuterie cut to order, grab-and-go cheeses, cheese and charcuterie boards, and sandwiches to enjoy onsite to complement Blue Bee Cider’s offerings," according to a news release.

The market is expected to open this fall in the area adjacent to the cidery's tasting room.

Blue Bee Cider opened in Manchester in 2012 and moved to Scott's Addition in 2012. The cidery renovated the former city stables and created a larger cider production area, along with a patio, a cider salon, a seasonal roadside farm stand and a retail shop where the company sells bottles of its cider varieties.

kpeifer@richmond.com

(804) 649-6321

Twitter: @KarriPeifer

Tags

Features and dining editor, deputy web editor and, of course, covering all things Richmond dining news.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription