Two restaurants in Chesterfield County are headed to auction block in late March.
Sushi Box and Crush Bubble Tea restaurants, both located near the Huguenot and Robious roads corridor, will be available for purchase via public auction on March 25, according to Dudley Resources, a Henrico-based auction broker.
The owners are retiring, according to Joshua Preston, marketing director for Dudley Resources. The owners declined to comment for this article.
Ashley Kim and her mother opened Sushi Box in 2010 at 11458 Belvedere Vista Lane. The Japanese cuisine restaurant is housed in a 1,664 square foot space with roughly 50 indoor seats and 12 on the patio. Kim opened Crush Bubble Tea in December 2018 at 11436 Belvedere Vista Lane. That space seats 25 inside.
Sushi Box is offering with an opening bid of $75,000 and Crush Bubble Tea for $2,500. Bidders can bid online or at the restaurant March 25 at 10 a.m. For more details, visit dudleyauctions.com.
The restaurants are available individually or together and the auction is for the businesses and equipment, not the buildings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
They know the meals tax is coming
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.