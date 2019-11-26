Two more of the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" shows celebrity chef Guy Fieri filmed in Richmond during the first week of September have air dates.
"Family Meals," an episode that features "a mother-son duo running a breakfast, lunch and dinner joint in honor of their Pop" in Richmond is scheduled to air Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. and "Creative Creations," a Richmond "down-home spot loadin' up their biscuits and going gangbusters with grits" will air Friday, Dec. 27 at 9 p.m., both on the Food Network, according to a news release.
Based on the descriptions and places we know Fieri filmed over the summer, the Dec. 6 restaurant is most likely Pop's Market at 415 E. Grace St. in downtown Richmond and the "Creative Creations" one is probably The Fancy Biscuit at 1831 W. Cary St. in the Fan District.
A representative for the Food Network, which airs Fieri’s show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in September that it doesn't comment on episodes before they air.
Fieri was spotted around Richmond in early September and in or around several restaurants, including Pop’s Market, Perly's, Soul Taco in Jackson Ward, ZZQ Texas Craft Barbecue in Scott’s Addition, Carena’s Jamaican Grille and at Dots Back Inn, which was featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in 2007.
