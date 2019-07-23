Two long-standing barbecue restaurants in the Richmond area have closed.
Alexander's BBQ, which opened in 1989 in the Tuckahoe Village West shopping center in the far West End, is closed.
The restaurant has been closed since early July, according to its Facebook, and closed permanently on July 20 after the death of restaurant owner, Keith Phillips.
According to the Facebook post, Phillips took over ownership of the restaurant in 2017 from the original owners, Dan and Lori Alexander.
"It is with broken hearts that we share the news of the passing of our owner Keith Phillips. Keith purchased Alexander's BBQ back in May 2017 and enjoyed keeping it a staple in the community. He was a hard worker and a great man that will be missed by many. At this time there are no plans to reopen the restaurant," the full post read.
Representatives from the restaurant couldn't be reached for comment.
***
The West End location of Dickey's Barbecue Pit at 9809 W. Broad St. is also permanently closed, according to a sign on its door.
The Henrico location was the last of two Dickey's outposts in the Richmond area and it's been closed since May. A Facebook post on the restaurant's page said in May that the closing was temporary and for renovations and that the restaurant was reopen in June.
The Facebook page for the restaurant has since been deleted and the restaurant has been removed from the Texas-based chain's website.
Dickey's did not respond to request for comment by press time.
