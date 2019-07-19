It's easy to miss Sandston Smokehouse if you're not looking for it. In fact, it's easy to miss the community of Sandston in its entirety if you don't know about it.
Sandston is most easily described by the airport - Richmond International Airport, which looms large in aerial photos and is frequently the only reason Richmonders not from that specific part of Eastern Henrico County have to visit Sandston.
But for Bobby Haller, Sandston is home. It's always been home and it's why he wanted to open his second small business, Sandston Smokehouse, in his community of roughly 7,000 people.
Haller opened Sandston Smokehouse in Aug. 2017, in the former Sandston Pharmacy space, which closed in 2008 after nearly 60 years in business. The restaurant is across the parking lot from Vaperz Advantage, the vaping store Haller opened in 2014.
Sandston Smokehouse is a family affair. While Haller did the brunt of the renovations on the former pharmacy - which, save a few food pop-ups, had been largely vacant for nearly a decade - his wife, Maria, two teenage sons, a cousin and even the youngest kids, who were 8 and 2 at the time, pitched in as well. And most of them can still be be found working in the restaurant today (the four-year-old, not so much, Haller said; she views the entire restaurant space as her personal playground).
Sandston Smokehouse serves barbecue - pulled pork, brisket, ribs, smoked chicken. Barbecue has long been a passion for Haller; he began trying his hand at making it at home and serving it up at cookouts for family and friends. Those family and friends started asking Haller to caterer their own events and so Haller's hobby quickly turned into a side business and, eventually, a full-time one when he opened the smokehouse.
It's a similar story to one of the Richmond area's most lauded barbecue joints, ZZQ, which also opened in 2017 and has been celebrated in media, locally and nationally. But Haller doesn't begrudge his fellow barbecue makers the press.
"It's hard to have a name if you're not in the middle of the city," he said. "If you're just out here doing your thing, it's hard to get the press."
But the people of Sandston quickly took notice of what Haller was doing at Sandston Smokehouse. Business was brisk almost from the moment the restaurant opened and some days the restaurant was running out of food.
Enter Zach Pettrey.
Pettrey is a Richmond chef who worked at Julep's, Deep Run Roadhouse and Dora's Brazilian Grill, to name a few. Pettrey and Haller struck up a friendship years earlier when Pettrey was a customer at the vape shop. The two men had similar passions for the East End and smoked meats; and Haller's plan from the earliest days of Sandston Smokehouse was to bring on Pettrey, just as soon as it was financial feasible to do so.
It took a year.
Pettrey brought with him a professional cooking background, a much-needed extra set of hands, and an overflow of ideas for specials and flavor pairings.
"He has continued to develop specials almost weekly that are all different and just compliment the menu," Haller said, "We worked together to take the mainstay sides and just fine-tune ingredients to bring out different flavors that made them stand up even higher than they already did."
Sandston Smokehouse makes everything from scratch - the meats for the sandwiches, which are served with one side and a drink ($9-$12) and platters (served by the half-pound with two sides and a drink, $17-$20), the kids meals (one side and drink, $5.99) and the sides ($3.21). They make everything except the fries, but as soon as they say it out loud, the two men start batting around ideas and the feasibility of hand-cutting sacks of potatoes every day for fries.
That's how they are. Haller and Pettrey play off each other and bat ideas back and forth and the results are nearly always delicious, with dishes like a southwest brisket sandwich, weekly taco specials and Korean tater tots.
"Bobby let's me do whatever," Pettrey said. "We work so well together."
And the help allowed Haller the opportunity to expand.
Whether it was two years in or Pettrey at the helm in the kitchen, more than the community of Sandston was taking notice of the barbecue restaurant. Facebook did, too. At least someone affialiated with the company.
The social media giant announced plans in October 2017 to build a $750 million data center in the White Oak Technology Park in eastern Henrico County and with it add 200 full-time jobs and thousands of construction jobs while the center rolls out in two phases. The center is roughly six miles from Sandston Smokehouse and for the past year, folks affilaited with the project have been popping into the restaurant for lunch. They invited Haller to open a Sandston Smokehouse food truck on-site to serve the workers and employees. When its not there, the truck can be found at area breweries and events (the schedule can be found on Facebook), so Richmonders don't necessarily need to travel to Sandston to try the food.
But the best way to experience Sandston Smokehouse is on-site.
The restaurant is decorated with pictures of the former pharmacy and the bustling Sandston community throughout the years. Banners hang from the rafters that read "#sandstonstrong" and "#smalltownproud" because, at its heart, Sandston Smokehouse will always belong to the comminituy of Sandston. Just like Bobby Haller.
Sandston Smokehouse is at 2 W. Williamsburg Road and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am. to 9 p.m. Reservations are accepted and can be made by calling (804) 322-7400.
