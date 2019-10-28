Updated: Toast restaurant at 7007 Three Chopt Road in the Village shopping center will be closed for 8 to 10 weeks following a fire that occurred in October.
On Oct. 16, Richmond firefighters responded to a fire in the kitchen of the restaurant at 3:27 a.m. The fire was marked under control an hour later, according to Richmond fire.
Restaurant owners Josh and Jessica Bufford updated customers via the restaurant's Facebook page Monday, saying that renovation time will be longer than anticipated, but will now including dining room changes.
The restaurant posted the following:
"An exact cause of the fire is still unknown, but we do know that it happened in the dishroom and not in or on any of the major equipment. Unfortunately, the renovation is going to take longer than we had hoped. Major damage to the electrical system in the building will make the repairs a little slower moving. We anticipate a renovation time of 8-10 weeks.
OK, so that stinks, but the good news is, we’re using this time to make some exciting upgrades and changes in the dining room and restrooms and we can’t wait to share them with you!!"
They continue to encourage diners to visit their other restaurants: Toast at Winterfield place in Powhatan County and Hutch and Mix cocktail bar in the Gayton Crossing shopping center in Henrico County.
Previous from Oct. 16:
Toast restaurant at 7007 Three Chopt Road in the Village shopping center is temporarily closed following a fire that happened overnight in the restaurant.
The restaurant posted about the fire on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, writing:
"So many of you have reached out in concern and with offers to help as you’ve heard about the fire at Toast at The Village last night. At this point, we don’t know what the origin of the fire was, just that it appears to have started in our dish room.
We really want to thank our neighbors on the night shift at Jimmy John’s for noticing the smoke and calling Richmond Fire Department “freaky fast”. Seriously, they saved a lot of damage to our store and to the tenants around us. Also, huge thanks to the Richmond and Henrico Fire Departments for responding so quickly and protecting us and our neighbors from further damage.
Our first job is to see to the placement of all of our staff. We are thankful that they will all be working at Toast at Winterfield place at our sister store Hutch and at Mix Cocktail bar."
Richmond fire Lt. Chris Armstrong said firefighters responded at Wednesday 3:27 a.m. and found "a large fire" in the kitchen and heavy smoke throughout the restaurant. They also found "minor smoke in the adjacent businesses, but the fire was isolated to that restaurant only." The fire was marked under control at 4:27 a.m. A cause hasn't been determined and the fire is currently under investigation.
Co-owner Jessica Bufford said they hope to get the restaurant reopen as soon as possible, but doesn't yet have a timeline for it.
This is the second restaurant fire recently. Weezie's Kitchen in Carytown has been temporarily closed following a fire the happened early in the morning on September 1.
