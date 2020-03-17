20200318_MET_COV_BB01

Staples Macdonald, 48, general manager of The Hill Cafe at 28th and E. Broad Streets in the Church Hill. The restaurant closed Monday and Tuesday, but will begin offering limited takeout this week.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday afternoon that the state would ban gatherings of 10 or more people, restaurants included. By evening, he announced the ban would be enforced by law enforcement if necessary.

“I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead,” Northam said. “This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe.

Last week, many Richmond restaurants announced reduced hours and shared their ramped-up cleaning routines. But by Tuesday, nearly every restaurant in town had suspended dine-in service due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus — including national chains such as Chick-fil-A and Starbucks. Local breweries, too, are offering online ordering and curbside pickup. Some, including Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, have temporarily closed their taprooms.

OpenTable, the online restaurant reservation system, shared data this week showing year-over-year seated diners in Virginia were down 50-65% this week.

Local restaurants and breweries are doing what they can to survive. For some, that means shuttering completely shuttering their restaurants for now; for others, it's offering takeout. 

Chez Max restaurant owner Brian Moore estimates that by selling 35 takeout meals a day, he can stay in business and pay the restaurant staff.

"My goal is to maintain as much business as possible in order to provide for the well being of my staff. I have been blessed in having such a wonderful group of people to help me fulfill my dream and I want to be there for them in this difficult time. A minimum of 35 meals per day will accomplish that aim," Moore said.

Local restaurateurs are asking Richmonders to help out by ordering take out - or delivery. Richmond-based restaurant delivery service Chop Chop RVA is offering free delivery for customers (with code SAFETY) and contact-free service . And national restaurant delivery services - including Uber Eats and Grubhub - are eliminating fees for independence restaurant owners.

Other Richmonders are helping, too. Dustin Artz, co-founder of Richmond advertising agency Familiar Creatures, created "a campaign to help local restaurants called 'Keep Calm and Nom Nom,'" a website encouraging diners to buy gift cards to local restaurants to use later. The site includes links and details on how people can purchase the gift cards.

"We work in Scott’s Addition because of the thriving restaurant (and brewery) scene," Artz said. "Last Friday afternoon we had the epiphany and sinking feeling that most of these places might not be able to hang on until July or August. So we decided to do what we do for a living: make an advertising campaign that brings attention and helps businesses."

"It's the least we can do," Artz said.

Here's a running list of what locaal restaurants are open or closed. It will be updated as often as possible.

Open for business with some changes or room between tables:

Asado - Dine-in and takeout

Bottoms Up Pizza - Dine-in, takeout and delivery

Brickhouse Diner - Dine-in and curbside pick up (with 10% off).

Cask Cafe - Dine-in and takeout

Dugout Bar and Grille - Dine-in and takeout

The Flyin’ Pig - Dine-in and takeout

India K' Raja - Dine-in, take out and free lunch buffet for kids in need who are out of school.

Joey’s Hotdogs - Dine-in, takeout and delivery

Saison - - Dine-in and takeout

Sedona Taphouse - all locations - dining room open and curbside delivery available

Stella's Grocery - all open for takeout

Weezie’s Kitchen - Dine-in (limiting to 10 people) and takeout

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant - Dine-in and takeout

Closed for dine-in, but offering to-go service and some delivery. Many restaurants are operating with reduced hours or menus, so please check restaurants' social media for the latest.

EAT Restaurant Partners restaurants - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

  • Beijing On Grove
  • Boulevard Burger & Brew
  • Fatty Smokes: A Barbecue Joint
  • Fat Dragon
  • Foo Dog - only available from 4 to 9 p.m.
  • Hot Chick: A Fried Chicken Story
  • Osaka
  • Pizza & Beer of Richmond
  • Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi
  • Wild Ginger
  • Wong Gonzalez
  • Wong's Tacos

Richmond Restaurant Group restaurants - Carry-out and some delivery, noon to 7 p.m.

  • Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
  • The Daily Kitchen & Bar
  • East Coast Provisions - coming soon
  • The Hard Shell (Downtown) - coming soon
  • The Hard Shell (Bellgrade) - coming soon
  • The Hill Cafe - delivery coming soon
  • West Coast Provisions - coming soon

RVA Hospitality restaurants:

  • Bar Solita
  • Max's on Broad
  • Tarrant’s / Tarrant’s West

821 Cafe - Full menu available for takeout or delivery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alewife - Special dinner for two or four ($20/$40) availablle to-go, noon to 8 p.m.

Amici di Enzo - Full menu available for curbside pickup or close by delivery, 4 to 8 p.m.

The Answer Brewpub - Regular menu available for carry out.

Billy Pie - Limited hours available for carryout and delivery.

Bingo Beer Co. - Regular menu available for carry out.

Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Co. - Regular menu available for carry out.

Brenner Pass - Dinner for four for $60. Menu changes daily and is posted on social media.

Can Can Brasserie - Regular menu available for carry out.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill   - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery.

Charred - Limited menu and food to reheat, avilable for curbside delivery.

Ciao Capri - Limited menu available for carry out and limited delivery,

Crafted - Limited menu of sandwiches, salads, small bites and burgers for curbside pick up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Charm School - Regular menu available for carry out.

Chez Max -  Carry out and curbside delivery and lmited delivery.

Conch Republic  - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Curbside Cafe - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Enoteca Sogno - takeout only

Garnett's Cafe - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Gelati Celesti - takeout only (Grove location is temporary closed).

Hobnob - Regular menu available for curbside pick up.

Hop Craft Pizza  - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Hutch - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Idle Hands Bakery - Reduced hours, but menu available for carry out.

Ironclad Coffee Roasters - Regular menu available for carry out.

Izzy's Kitchen - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Joe's Inn - Curbside delivery and to-go available at Shield's Market, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kregger's - both locatioons - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Julep's - Lunch and dinner with curbsude delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Metzger - Dinner for four for $60. Menu changes daily and is posted on social media.

Mr Submarine - Grab and go.

Mojo's -  Regular menu available for carry out.

Mosaic -  Carry out and curbside delivery.

Nama -  Regular menu available for carry out and curbside delivery.

O'Toole's - both locations - carryout only, noon to 7 p.m., beginning Thursday.

PikNik -  Regular menu available for carry out.

Penny Lane Pub (after St. Pat's) -  Regular menu available for carry out.

Pop's Bar and Grill -  Regular menu available for carry out.

Rappahannock - Curbside pick up.

Rowland - Limited menu avilable for curbside pick up.

Sally Bells Kitchen - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Salt and Forge - Regular menu available for curbside pick up.

Secco Wine Bar - Dinner for two curbside deliveried for $78.48 (includes tax and tip). seccowinebar.com

Sefton   -  Regular menu available for carry out.

Social52 -  Regular menu available for carry out.

Southbound - Special dinner for two or four ($20/$40) availablle to-go, pluy sides. Call before 5 p.m., pick up, 5 to 7 p.m. southboundrva.com/

Sticky Rice - Full menu avalable for carry out and delivery

Tazza Kitchen*- Limited menu avaulble for curbside delivery

      * The Big Kitchen - reopening drive through Thursday in Scott's Addition.

Toast - -  Regular menu available for carry out and some delivery.

WPA Bakery (both locations) - Full menu avaulable for carryout

Closed for dine-in, but offering special menus to-go:

TBA specials:

Bookbinder's

Buckhead's

Dutch & Company

Grisette

Helen's

Heritage

Nota Bene Restaurant & Bar

Shagbark

ZZQ

Closed entirely for the foreseeable future

Giavos Family restaurants:

  • The Continental Westhampton
  • Galley (Galley market is still open)
  • Little Nickel
  • Kitchen 64
  • Kuba Kuba
  • Kuba Kuba Dos
  • Perly’s
  • Sidewalk Cafe
  • Stella’s (Stella’s Grocery stores still open)

Rueger Restaurant Group restaurants:

  • Brunch
  • City Diner
  • The Grill
  • Lunch / Supper
  • The Village Café

HOUSEpitality Family restaurants:

  • The Boathouse restaurants
  • Casa del Barco restaurants
  • Island Shrimp Co.

3 Monkeys Bar & Grill

Adarra

Bacchus

Bamboo Cafe

Bandito's

Barrel Thief Cafe (wine shop still open)

Broken Tulip

Capital One Cafés

Cary Street Cafe

Chairlift

Commerical Taphouse

Crossroads Coffee and Ice Cream

Dogtown Brewing

Don't Look Back (both locations)

Dot's Back Inn

Edo’s Squid

F.W. Sullivan's

Fuzzy Cactus

Hotel Greene

The Jasper

Kabana

Lady N'awlins

Laura Lee's

L'opossum

Longoven

Lulu's

Mekong

Millie's

The Naked Onion

Parterre

Pop's Market

Positive Vibe Cafe

River City Roll

The Roosevelt

Sugar Shack Donuts

Tio Pablo

Closed for good

Citizen (after Wednesday)

Greenleaf Pool Room (unrelated to coronavirus)

Staff writer Mel Leonor contributed to this report.

kpeifer@richmond.com

(804) 649-6321

Twitter: @KarriPeifer

