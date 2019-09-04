Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is in Richmond this week.

The TV personality was spotted at Pop's Market on East Grace Street and The Fancy Biscuit on Cary Street Tuesday. There's no official word why the chef is in Richmond. A spokesperson for the Food Network, which airs Fieri's show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," said they can't comment on active productions due the safety of the talent and crew. 

Pop's Market was closed Tuesday for a "special event" and will be closed again Thursday for a special event. The Fancy Biscuit was closed Tuesday for a "special event" and will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, for a special event.

Perly's restaurant, also on East Grace Street, is closed Wednesday and Friday ... for a special event. Soul Taco in Jackson Ward is closed Wednesday. And ZZQ in Scott's Addition is closed Wednesday and Sunday for a "private event." According to social media, he was also spotted at Carena’s Jamaican Grill Tuesday.

Fieri famously featured Richmond's Dot’s Back Inn on his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and recently opened a restaurant in Norfolk, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse. This summer he opened two restaurants in Hampton: Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint and Guy’s Pizza Parlor.

According to Facebook, Fieri will be making an appearance at the Hampton restaurants Wednesday night.

