If you’re looking to get out of the kitchen this Thanksgiving and let a restaurant do the work for you, you’ve got more than a few options.

Check out which local restaurants are serving Thanksgiving dinner.

Bar Solita: All RVA Hospitality restaurants (Solita, Max’s and Tarrant’s) are doing some version of Thanksgiving, as is their downtown spot — a turkey or ham dinner (or both). Full menu is also available. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. $29.95 for special dinner ($15.95 for kids, free for kids 2 or under). 123 W. Broad St., (804) 308-3605

Bistro 27: A three-course prix fixe menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first course is a salad buffet. $48.50 adults, $24.25 children ages 7 and younger. Reservations required. 27 W. Broad St., (804) 780-0086. Check out the menu at bistrotwentyseven.com.

The Boathouse (all four locations): A Thanksgiving buffet from 1 to 6 p.m. $44 adults, $19 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. Reservations suggested. Sunday Park in Brandermill, 4602 Millridge Parkway, (804) 744-2545; Rockett’s Landing, 4708 E. Old Main St., (804) 622-2628; and Short Pump, 11800 W. Broad St., (804) 360-7200; Hopewell, 701 W. Randolph Road, (804) 616-4222 Check out the menu at boathouserva.com.

Camden’s Dogtown Market: “The 7th Annual Orphan’s Thanksgiving Dinner” three seatings at 2, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. $25 per person. Vegan and gluten-free options available; reservations recommended. Communal tables and family-style service. 201 W. Seventh St., (804) 745-6488.

Doubletree by Hilton Richmond-Midlothian: A Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults $35, Children 12 and younger $14. Reservation recommended. 1021 Koger Center Blvd. (804) 379-3800.

Fleming’s Steakhouse: Three-course traditional feast (or steak) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. $45. Children 12 and under are $22. Check out the menu at flemingssteakhouse.com. 9200 Stony Point Parkway, (804) 272-7755.

Half Way House Restaurant: The Half Way House has been a local Thanksgiving staple for generations. From noon to 7 p.m., it will be serving a menu filled with traditional Thanksgiving dishes on an a la carte menu. Reservations recommended. 10301 Jefferson Davis Highway, (804) 275-1760. Check out the menu at halfway houserestaurant.com.

Lemaire at The Jefferson: It’s been booked solid for months (it books six months out). 101 W. Franklin St., (804) 649-4629.

Max’s on Broad: Full menu plus special Thanksgiving turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. $29.95 for special dinner with “all the fixins” ($15.95 for kids 10 and under, free for kids under 2). Reservations recommended. 305 Brook Road, (804) 225-0400. Check out the menu at maxsonbroad.com.

Nick’s Roman Terrace: A traditional Thanksgiving dinner for $28 per person. Reservations recommended. 8051 W.Broad St., (804) 270-2988. Check out the menu at nicksromanterrace.com.

Old Original Bookbinder’s: Three-course traditional feast from noon to 4 p.m. $70 adults, $17 for ages 12 and younger. Reservations required. 2306 E. Cary St., (804) 643-6900. Check out the menu at bookbindersrichmond.com.

Omni Richmond’s Trevi’s Grill: A Thanksgiving Day buffet near Shockoe Slip, plus complementary valet service and mimosas with the buffet. $42 for adults, $20 for children 6 through 12. Free for children 5 and under. Seatings every half hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations recommended. 100 S. 12th St., (804) 344-7000. See the menu at omnihotels.com.

Patrick Henry Pub & Grille: Thanksgiving buffet with seatings at noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. $32 adults, $16 ages 12 and younger in advance; $40/$20 for walk-ins. Reservations recommended. 2300 E. Broad St., (804) 644-4242. See the menu at www.facebook.com/patrickhenrypub/.

Sam Miller’s: Three-course prix fixe menu for $49 per person from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations accepted. 1210 E. Cary St., (804) 644-5465. Check out the menu at sammillers.com.

Spoonbread Bistro: Both the Fan District and Short Pump locations are doing a four-course meal for Thanksgiving. $49 per person; $24.50 for children. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations recommended. 2526 Floyd Ave., (804) 359-8000; 3416 Lauderdale Dr., (804) 360-7900

Tarrant’s Cafe: This downtown spot will be open for the Thanksgiving holiday and will offer a special turkey dinner plus its regular menu. $29.95 for turkey dinner ($15.95 for kids 10 and under, free for kids under 2). Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations recommended. 1 W. Broad St. (804) 225-0035 or tarrantscaferva.com.

Tarrant’s West: Go west for Tarrant’s special turkey dinner plus its regular menu. $29.95 for turkey dinner ($15.95 for kids 10 and under, free for kids under 2). Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations recommended. 11129 Three Chopt Road. (804) 205-9009 or tarrantswestrva.com.

The Tobacco Company: Serving a special Thanksgiving meal, plus an a la carte menu. $34 for adults for the Thanksgiving meal, $18 for children. 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations recommended. 1201 E. Cary St., (804) 782-9555. See the menu at thetobaccocompany.com.

TJ’s at The Jefferson: You guessed it, it’s been booked solid for months. Let this be a reminder that Mother’s Day is coming up. 101 W. Franklin St., (804) 649-4672.

Upper Shirley Vineyards: The Charles City winery and restaurant is doing a three-course menu for Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $54 a person; kids menu available for $18 for kids 10 and under. Reservations required. 600 Shirley Plantation Road, (804) 829-9470. See the menu at uppershirley.com.

