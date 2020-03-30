Here's a running list of what local restaurants are open or closed. It will be updated as often as possible, which will be less often on the weekends.
On March 23, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered restaurants to cease any dine-in service and switch to takeout or delivery only.
City of Richmond Local Delivery (now broken down by locality / part of town)
All restaurants on this list are offering curbside pickup, unless otherwise noted (scroll down for takeout-only, chain restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops and other categories).
821 Cafe - Full menu available for takeout or delivery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aladdin Express - Full menu for takeout or delivery.
Assantes Pizza - Full menu, limited hours for delivery and curbside pickup.
Ay Caramba – Full menu for takeout and third party delivery. Daily, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bamboo Cafe – Modified menu for takeout and delivery. Daily, noon to 7 p.m.
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila - Carry-out and delivery, noon to 7 p.m.
Beauvine Burger Concept - Full menu for carryout, curbside and delivery
Belmont Pizzeria - Full menu avaiulable takeout with curbside pickup and delivery. Credit only. No cash.
Benny Ventano's - Full menu for takeout and third party delivery (UberEats, Chop Chop, DoorDash)
Boulevard Burger & Brew - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Branch and Vine – Full menu (plus deli meats and cheese) for takeout, curbside or third party delivery. Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Brooks Diner - Takeout or third party delivery.
Burger Bach - all locations except Carytown which is temporarily closed - Full menu available for curbside pickup or delivery
Buz and Ned’s locations - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery.
The Camel – Full menu for takeout and delivery, 3 to 10 p.m.
Carytown Burgers & Fries – Full menu for carryout or delivery. Both locations
Carytown Gyro – Full menu and regular hours for carryout or delivery
Cask Cafe - Limited hours available for carryout and delivery.
Cobra Cabana – Full menu for takeout and delivery
Curbside Cafe - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery
The Daily Kitchen & Bar Carry-out and some delivery, noon to 7 p.m.
Deep Run Roadhouse –both locations - Full menu available for takeout and delivery.
En Su Boca is offering Delivery, Carry out, and curbside delivery
Fat Dragon - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Fatty Smokes: A Barbecue Joint - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Foo Dog - - Full menu available for takeout and delivery from 4 to 9 p.m.
Four Brothers Bistro and Grill - Full menu available for pickup, curbside delivery or third party delivery.
Fresca on Addison is open for takeout or delivery by quicknessrva.com from Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Garnett's Cafe - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery. Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Greek on Cary – Takeout and deliver
Hop Craft Pizza - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Izzy's Kitchen - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Love Shack – Full menu for takeout and delivery
Mary Angela's - Full menu for takeout and delivery.
McCormack's Whisky - Limited menu available for takeout, curbside pick up and limited delivery area. Daily, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mom’s Siam – both locations - - Full menu for pick-up or delivery
Montana Gold – Full menu available for curbside pickup or takeout
My Noodle and Bar - Full menu for pick-up or delivery
Nama - Regular menu available for carry out, curbside delivery and delivery
New York Deli in Carytown – Full menu for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery Daily, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
North End Juice Co. – Full menu for takeout and delivery in Museum District (Midlothian is closed. Gelato is take-out only)
Peter Chang China Cafe - Full menu for takeout and delivery
Philly Steak and Gyros – Full menu for takeout and delivery. Daily, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays, noon to 9 p.m.
Piccola Italy - Full menu for takeout and delivery
Pita Pit - Full menu for takeout and delivery
Pizza & Beer of Richmond - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Postbellum - Carryout, curbside pickup or delivery. 3 to 10 p.m. Daily special with 25% going to staff.
Roots Natural Kitchen – Full menu for takeout and third party delivery. Daily until 9:30 p.m.
Sally Bells Kitchen - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Sen Organic Small Plate - Takeout and delivery within 2 miles radius. Daily, noon to 8 p.m. Bonus: REE Organic, House-made Hands sanitizer with every purchase.
Soul Taco - both locations - - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Sticky Rice - Full menu available for carry out and delivery
Switch - Limited hours for takeout and delivery
Tarrant's Cafe - Special menu for takeout or delivery (at sister restaurant Bar Solita, due to their kitchen set up). Daily. And bonus, you can buy a roll of TP for $1.
The Pit and The Peel – Carytown location open carryout, curbside and delivery. Other locations closed.
The Savory Grain - Takeout and delivery.
Uptown Alley – Special menu for takeout and delivery
urban Farmhouse – Limited menu for carryout, curbside and delivery
Wong Gonzalez - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
City of Richmond Local Takeout / Curbside Pickup:
8 ½ - both locations. Full menu for takeout.
The Big Kitchen - reopened in Scott's Addition.
Bingo Beer Co. - Regular menu available for carry out. Special The Paulie RVA pop-ups on weekends.
Brenner Pass - Dinner for four for $60. Menu changes daily and is posted on social media.
Cafe Rustika – Full menu available for takeout.
Can Can Brasserie - Regular menu available for carry out.
Cary St. Café - restaurant is closed, but its food truck, Shakedown Eats, is outside. Daily, noon to 7 p.m.
Chicken Fiesta – Full menu available to takeout
Coppola's Deli – Full menu for dine in and take out.
Enoteca Sogno - Regular menu available for takeout.
The Fancy Biscuit - Special menu available for takeout. Wednesday - Sunday.
The Franklin Inn – Special menu for take-out and curbside delivery.
Helen’s – Special menu available for takeout
Hobnob - Regular menu available for curbside pick up. Daily, 3 to 7 p.m. (later on the weekends).
Joe's Inn - Curbside delivery and to-go available at Shield's Market, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Julep's New Southern Cuisine – Special take and heat menu. A la carte items and dinners for two or four ($15-$25/$25-$40)
Lucy's - Special menu for takeout. Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.
Lunch / Supper – Special menu for takeout. Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Manna Cafe – Takeout from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
McLean’s - Full menu available for takeout daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mojo's - Regular menu available for carry out.
Moore Street Cafe - Full menu for takeout and delivery
Penny Lane Pub - Regular menu available for carry out.
Perch - Special menu available to-go, no contact pick up. 1 to 8 p.m.
Pho Luca’s RVA - takeout/curbside pickup list
Phoenix Garden Vegetarian Restaurant - Takeout and curbside delivery
PikNik - Regular menu available for carry out.
Rappahannock - Curbside pick up.
River City Roll – Takeout and curbside delivery. Online-only ordering, daily, noon to 7 p.m.
Rowland - Special menu for takeout or curbside delivery, 5 to 9 p.m.
Salt and Forge - Regular menu available for curbside pick up.
Social52 - Regular menu available for carry out.
The Stables at Belmont – Special menu for take-out and curbside delivery.
Tazza Kitchen - Limited menu available for curbside delivery and some delivery.
ZZQ - Full menu available for curbside deliver
East End / Church Hill / Shockoes
8 ½ - both locations. Full menu for takeout.
Alewife - Special menu available for takeout.Bookbinder's - Limited menu for carryout and delivery via Grubhub.
Bottoms Up Pizza - Takeout and delivery.
Casa del Barco — Canal Walk location only – Full menu for takeout and delivery, Tuesday through Sunday.
Conch Republic - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dutch & Company - Special menu for curbside delivery.
Fresh Wok Restaurant – in Highland Springs. Full menu and regular hours for takeout, curbside pick and delivery / contactless delivery.
Grisette - Special menu for curbside delivery
The Hill Cafe Carry-out and some delivery, noon to 7 p.m.
Hot Chick: A Fried Chicken Story - Limited menu and hours for takeout and delivery. Tuesday through Sunday.
Jo Jo’s Famous Pizza - Full menu for takeout.
La Bodega - Takeout and third-party delivery.
Liberty Public House - Full menu for pick-up or delivery
Liquid Café – – Full menu available for carryout and delivery.
Manna Cafe – Takeout from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Maple Bourbon - Takeout and third-party delivery.
Margaritas Cantina - - Takeout and third-party delivery.
Metzger - Dinner for four for $60. Menu changes daily and is posted on social media.
Miyabi Sushi - Full menu available for delivery. No pick up options. 804-225-0125
Mom’s Siam – both locations - - Full menu for pick-up or delivery
Ms. Girlee's Kitchen - Full menu for takeout. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oak and Apple - carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery.
The Roosevelt –– Limited menu for takeout. Daily, noon-8p.m.
Root Stock Provisions - Regular menu available for carry out, curbside delivery and delivery. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sam Miller's Restaurant & Venue - Takeout and third-party delivery.
Station 2 - Regular menu available for carry out, curbside delivery and delivery.
Sumosan-Sushi – Full menu for takeout. Wednesday through Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m.
urban Farmhouse – Limited menu for carryout, curbside and delivery
South Richmond
Abuelita's - Take out/ Curb side/Deliver within 10mi.
Boka Grill - pickup, curbside pickup, online ordering and delivery.
Cafe Zata – Full menu for takeout.
Frank’s Stony Point – Full menu for carry out or curbside service.
Galley Market - Full menu available for takeout. Daily, 4 to 8 p.m.
Kitchenette – Special menu available for takeout
Laura Lee’s – Limited menu for takeout. Daily, 2-7 p.m.
Legend Brewing Co. - Full menu - including beer - for takeout or delivery to Manchester and Forest Hill.
Maldini’s - Full menu and special menu for takeout and delivery.
Nuevo Mexico - Full menu available for curbside pickup
O'Toole's - both locations - carryout only, noon to 7 p.m.
Rock Falls Tavern – Full menu for carry out or curbside service.
Southbound - Special dinner for two or four ($20/$40) available to-go, plus sides. Call before 5 p.m., pick up, 5 to 7 p.m.
Near West End
Azzurro – Special menu for curbside take-out Tuesday-Sunday 5-9 p.m.
Beijing On Grove - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Crafted - Limited menu of sandwiches, salads, small bites and burgers for curbside pick up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cuisine A La Carte - Sandwiches, boxed lunches and frozen dinners for curbside pick or delivery.
Franco’s Italian Restaurant – Full menu for takeout and delivery. Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m
The Greek Taverna – Full menu for takeout and delivery within 5 miles. Daily, 4-8:30 p.m. Beginning March 27.
The Grill at Libbie and Patterson - Special menu for takeout. Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Legends Grille - Order online for pick-up. Delivering on UberEats and DoorDash.
Lulabelle’s - Curbside pickup and delivery ($25 min). Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Osaka - - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Mekong - Full menu available for takeout. Daily, noon to 8 p.m.
Mosaic - Carry out and curbside delivery.
Palani Drive Restaurant – Full menu for takeout. Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pho 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia - Order online for pick-up or delivery
Saltbox Oyster Co. - Friday Night Fish Fry Take Away - fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, fries, BBQ sauce and sweet tea for $14 (bottles of wine for $14, too). Saturday is Oyster Roast take away.
Shagbark - Special carry out menu Friday and Saturdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
Stella’s – Limited hours for takeout and delivery
Sticks Kebob Shop - open for take out (in person, phone or online) and delivery.
Superstars Pizza – Full menu for carry out or curbside service.
Tiki Tiki-Full menu takeout and delivery.
The Wooden Spoon – Special menu for takeout.
Chesterfield - Takeout and/or Delivery
Bangkok Thai - Takeout and curbside delivery
Bell Greek – both locations – Full menu for takeout daily, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ‘till 8 on weekends.
Brooklyn Pizza Authority – Full menu available for carryout and delivery.
Cerro Azul – Midlothian and Powhatan Take out/Curb side
Charred - Limited menu and food to reheat, available for curbside delivery.
Chicken Fiesta – Full menu available to takeout
The DINER at Genito and Hull - Carry out and limited menu.
Fox and Hound - Full menu for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery Daily, 3 to 8 p.m.
Great Harvest Bakery Café – Full menu for delivery, curbside or takeout.
Hooters of Chesterfield - Full menu for takeout and curbside pickup. Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Until 10 on weekends.
La Cucina - Full menu for takeout.
La Milpa Mexican Restaurant & Market - Full menu available for takeout, curbside or delivery, 24/7.
La Vera Pizza – Full menu for takeout and delivery.
Latitude Seafood Co. - both locations - Full menu available for carry out
Maglio’s Pizza - Full menu for takeout and delivery
O'Toole's - both locations - carryout only, noon to 7 p.m.
Pakwaan Indian Cuisine - Takeout and delivery.
Pepe's Mexican Restaurant – Full menu for takeout and curbside delivery. Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery, too, Monday through Thursday.
Pop's Bar and Grill - Regular menu available for carry out.
Q Barbeque - Takeout and delivery.
Rico's Mexican Grill-all locations – Full menu for takeout and delivery via DoorDash. Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
River City Diner - Full menu for takeout or delivery, daily until 7:30 p.m.
Rosa's Pizza – Full menu available to takeout
Ruth's Chris Steak House – Special menu for curbside pickup, 4 to 7 p.m.
Sedona Taphouse – all locations – Full menu, family mean deals and half-off wine and beer for takeout, curbside services and delivery. Daily, noon to 8 p.m.
Tavern 19 Kitchen & Taphouse - Full menu and special family-style meals for takeout and delivery.
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe – all locations – for curbside pickup and delivery.
Tazza Kitchen - Limited menu available for curbside delivery
urban Farmhouse – Limited menu for carryout, curbside and delivery
Vocelli Pizza – both locations – full menu for curbside pickup or contact or no contact delivery.
Wild Ginger - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Hanover - Takeout and/or Delivery
Halterman’s Eatery – Full menu available le for takeout, curbside delivery and deliver
Industrial Taphouse – Limited hours for takeout, curbside and delivery
Kregger's - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Rico's Mexican Grill-all locations – Full menu for takeout and delivery via DoorDash. Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Rise and Shine Diner – Full menu for takeout or curbside pick up. Weekdays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stuart's Fresh Catch - Full menu for takeout and delivery. Tuesday – Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
Thai Gourmet in Kings Charter – Full menu, regular hours for takeout menu for takeout only.
Short Pump / Goochland - Takeout and/or Delivery
Amici di Enzo - Full menu available for curbside pickup or close by delivery, 4 to 8 p.m.
Anant Cuisine of India - Full menu available for takeout
The Daily Kitchen & Bar Carry-out and delivery, noon to 7 p.m.
Extreme Pizza - Full menu for carruout and delivery.
Gojo Restaurant - Full menu for takeout.
Home Team Grill in Short Pump. Full menu, Noon to 8 p.m. Fan location is closed.
Lehja - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Leonardo's Pizza - Takeout/carryout, free delivery
Metro Diner - Full menu for pick-up or delivery
Organic Krush Lifestyle Eatery - Full menu for takeout. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Until 4 p.m. on weekends.
Peter Chang China Cafe - both locations - Full menu for takeout and delivery
Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Rise Biscuits Chicken – Full menu for delivery, curbside or takeout.
Tanglewood Ordinary - Limited menu and hours curbside to-go, Friday through Sunday
Tazza Kitchen - Limited menu available for curbside delivery
Wong's Tacos - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Yaya’s Cookbook – Full menu available for takeout and delivery
Henrico County - Takeout and/or Delivery
Apple Spice Junction - Full menu, catering and box lunch delivery, weekdays.
Billy Pie - Limited hours available for carryout and delivery.
Boychik's Deli - Full menu available for curbside pickup or close by delivery
Breakers Sports Grill Full menu for - Takeout and delivery. Daily, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Burgerworks – Full menu for take out and curbside. Daily, noon to 8 p.m.
Buckhead's - - Regular menu available for curbside pickup
Buz and Ned’s locations - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery.
Capriccios Italian restaurant – Full menu available for takeout and delivery.
Casa Italiana Restaurant – Full menu and regular hours for takeout and curbside. Delivery after 4 p.m.
Charles Kitchen Caribbean Cuisine – Full menu for carryout or third party delivery. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.
Chez Max - Carry out and curbside delivery and limited delivery.
Chicago's Pizza With A Twist - Full menu for takeout and delivery, plus 10% off for medical personnel
Ciao Capri - Limited menu for carryout. Monday through Saturday, 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Cuisine ala Carte – Full menu for delivery, curbside or takeout.
Deep Run Roadhouse –both locations - Full menu available for takeout and delivery.
DeFazio's Catering - carry out or delivery, special family size suppers for pick up.
The Dugout Bar and Grille - Full menu for takeout, plus daily specials. Daily until 7 p.m.
European Taste - Full menu available for takeout.
Hurley's Tavern - Curbside pick-up & delivery through GurbHub only.
Hutch - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Hyderabad Biryani House – Full menu for delivery, curbside or takeout.
India K' Raja - Full menu for contact-free curbside pickup and delivery - and free boxed lunches for kids in need who are out of school.
JJ's Grille – Full menu for take-out/ curb side pick up
Joey’s Hotdogs - Takeout and delivery.
Keto Chef To Go – Special menu for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery
Lebanese Bakery - Takeout and curbside delivery.
Mama Cucina – Full menu for takeout or curbside pick up. Monday through Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m.
Melting Pot – Limited menu for Curbside Pick-up/To-Go
Natalie's Taste of Lebanon - Full menu for takeout and delivery
The Pickle Barrel- Full menu available for takeout. Daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pizza Express - Full menu for pick up, curbside and delivery. Daily, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Q Barbeque - Takeout and delivery.
Queen Tea NewOrlean Seafood – Open for takeout
Rapid Pizza – Full menu for takeout and delivery
Rico's Mexican Grill-all locations – Full menu for takeout and delivery via DoorDash. Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Rudino’s Pizza & Grinders – Full menu for take outs contact-free delivery, & curbside delivery.
Sedona Taphouse – all locations – Full menu, family mean deals and half-off wine and beer for takeout, curbside services and delivery. Daily, noon to 8 p.m.
Shoredog Café – Full menu for takeout and curbside pickup. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Starts April 1.
Supper Made Simple - ready to eat dinners delivered to your door
The Tavern - Full menu and some specials for carry out or curbside pick-up. Daily, 2-9 p.m.
Tay Ho Restaurant – Limited hours for takeout and curbside delivery
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe – all locations – for curbside pickup and delivery.
Thai Diner – Full menu for lunch and dinner for takeout, curbside or third party delivery via UberEats.
Thai Flavor @ Innsbrook Shoppes - - Takeout and third-party delivery via door dash.
Toast - Regular menu available for carry out and some delivery.
Tokyo Sushi Richmond – Full menu available to takeout
Coffee shops and bakeries
Alchemy Coffee - Full menu for takeout.
BlackHand Coffee - Regular menu available for carry out, both locations
Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Co. - Regular menu available for carry out.
Greenbriar Cafe & Coffeehouse - Takeout and delivery.
The Juice Laundry RVA (6231 River Road) Pick up/curbside delivery. Daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ironclad Coffee Roasters - Regular menu available for carry out.
Lamplighter Coffee Roasters - Limited to-go menu at Addison location. The other locations are closed.
Riverbend Coffee Co. - Full menu for take out
Rostov's – Full menu for takeout and curbside delivery
Sefton - Regular menu available for carry out.
Two and a Half Irishmen Traditional Irish Bakery are open for deliveries and pick up from. Daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wake Cafe - Full menu for carry out. Daily until 2 p.m.
Dessert options and bakeries
Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream. - Full menu for takeout or third party delivery. Daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Carytown Cupcakes – Takeout, curbside delivery and third party delivery.
Charm School - Regular menu available for carry out.
Einstein Bros. Bagels - Full menu avaulable for takeout
Gelati Celesti - takeout only (Grove location is temporary closed).
Idle Hands Bakery - Reduced hours, but menu available for carry out.
Little Bean Coffee Co – Full menu for carry out or curbside service.
Nate’s Bagels - Full menu available to go, Wednesday through Sunday
Scoop- Small Batch Craft Ice Cream – Takeout and curbside delivery
Shyndigz - Full menu for pickup and delivery. Wednesday - Sunday.
Sub Rosa – Limited hours for takeout
Whisk - Full menu available takeout
WPA Bakery (both locations) - Full menu available for carryout
Food Trucks
Baked RVA - Outside of VCU Health weekdays, 7 to 11 a.m.
Chain restaurants
Bonchon – takeout and delivery
Buffalo Wild Wings - Full menu plus specials for takeout and delivery.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery.
Cava - all locations - Carry out daily, 10:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Chanello’s Pizza - Full menu for takeout and delivery
Chili’s – Full menu for carry out or curbside service and delivery.
Chopt - Full menu for pick-up, delivery and curbside
Christians Pizza – Full menu available for carryout and delivery.
Chuy’s – Full menu for delivery, curbside or takeout.
Cracker Barrel - Limited menu for takeout and delivery, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Denny’s – Full menu daily.
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill - Full menu for takeout and delivery. Daily lunch and dinner.
First Watch- all Richmond locations – Limited menu for carry out.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar - Limited menu available for takeout, noon to 8 p.m.
Jimmy Johns' – all locations, regular menu and hours for takeout or delivery.
LongHorn Steakhouse: - Takeout and curbside delivery
Mr Submarine - Grab and go.
MOD Pizza – Full menu for takeout or third party delivery. Daily, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Morton's - Regular menu available for carry out and curbside delivery
Noodles & Company – Full menu for takeout and delivery.
Olive Garden – Full menu for carryout, curbside and delivery
Outback Steakhouse - curbside takeaway or free delivery
PF Chang’s – Full menu for takeout, curbside or delivery, daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Red Lobster - Takeout and delivery, Thursday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
T.G.I. Fridays – All locations -- Takeout and curbside delivery
Closed entirely for the foreseeable future
3 Monkeys Bar & Grill
Bacchus
Bandito's
Barrel Thief Cafe (wine shop still open)
Bawarchi Fine Indian Cuisine
Belmont Food Shop
Bistro Bobette
Brunch
Capital One Cafés
Cary Street Cafe
Casa del Barco restaurants
Chairlift
City Diner
Commercial Taphouse
Crossroads Coffee and Ice Cream
Dogtown Brewing
Don't Look Back (both locations)
Dot's Back Inn
Edo’s Squid
F.W. Sullivan's
Fuzzy Cactus
Galley (Galley market is still open)
Home Team Grill, Fan location
Hotel Greene
Island Shrimp Co.
Kabana
Kitchen 64
Kuba Kuba
Kuba Kuba Dos
Lady N'awlins
Lemaire
Little Nickel
Longoven
L'opossum
Lulu's
Mamma 'Zu
Max's on Broad
Millie's
Nota Bene Restaurant & Bar
Patrick Henry Pub
Parterre
Perly’s
Pop's Market
Positive Vibe Cafe
Red Cap Patisserie
Saison
Secco Wine Bar
Sidewalk Cafe
The Angry Mussels
The Boathouse restaurants
The Continental Westhampton
The Grill
The Jasper
The Locker Room
The Naked Onion
The Pitts
The Tobacco Company
The Village Café
Tio Pablo
Upper Shirley
Closed for good
Citizen (after Wednesday)
Greenleaf Pool Room (unrelated to coronavirus)
Onigiri RVA
