Here's a running list of what local restaurants are open or closed. It will be updated as often as possible.
To add your restaurant, please send the business name, what services are offered (dine-in, takeout, delivery) and any pertinent info on limited hours or menu to kpeifer@richmond.com.
A video from a group called Richmond Restaurants United:
Open for business with some changes or room between tables, limiting to 10 inside guests:
Asado - Dine-in and takeout
Bottoms Up Pizza - Dine-in, takeout and delivery
Brickhouse Diner - Dine-in and curbside pick up (with 10% off).
Capitol Waffle Shop - Takeout available.
Carini Italian Restaurant - - Dine-in, takeout and curbside delivery
Dugout Bar and Grille - Dine-in and takeout
The Flyin’ Pig - Dine-in and takeout
The Franklin Inn – limited dine-in and takeout
Fresh Wok Restaurant - dine in (less than 10 guests at a time), Carry Out and Delivery
Joey’s Hotdogs - Dine-in, takeout and delivery.
La Cucina - Dine-in and takeout
Maple Bourbon - Dine-in, takeout and delivery.
Maya - - Dine-in and takeout
McLean’s – Limited dine-in and takeout
Mellow Mushroom Midlothian - Online ordering and curbside takeaway, patio open for dining 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pakwaan Indian Cuisine - Limited dine-in, plus takeout, curbside delivery or delivery
Pink Flamingo - Dine-in and takeout
Q Barbeque - Dine-in, takeout and delivery.
The Red Door Restaurant - Dine-in and takeout
Rise and Shine Diner – Limited dine-in and takeout
Rowland - Limited menu available for dine-in curbside pick up.
Saison Market - Limited dine-in and takeout
Sam Miller's Restaurant & Venue - Dine-in, takeout and delivery.
The Savory Grain - Dine-in, takeout and delivery.
Sedona Taphouse - all locations - dining room open and curbside delivery available
The Stables at Belmont - Dine-in and takeout
Stella's Grocery - all open for takeout
Thai Flavor @ Innsbrook Shoppes - Dine in & Takeout, delivery is available via door dash.
Weezie’s Kitchen - Dine-in (limiting to 10 people) and takeout
Westwood Fountain - Dine-in and takeout
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant - Dine-in and takeout
Closed for dine-in, but offering to-go service and some delivery. Many restaurants are operating with reduced hours or menus, so please check restaurants' social media for the latest.
Take-out and Delivery
821 Cafe - Full menu available for takeout or delivery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Amici di Enzo - Full menu available for curbside pickup or close by delivery, 4 to 8 p.m.
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila - Carry-out and some delivery, noon to 7 p.m.
Beijing On Grove - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Belmont Pizzeria - Full menu avaiulable takeout with curbside pickup and delivery. Credit only. No cash.
Billy Pie - Limited hours available for carryout and delivery.
Bonchon – takeout and delivery
Bookbinder's - Limited menu for carryout and delivery via Grubhub.
Boulevard Burger & Brew - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Boychik's Deli - Full menu available for curbside pickup or close by delivery
Burger Bach - all locations except Caytown which is temporarily closed - Full menu available for curbside pickup or delivery
Buz and Ned’s locations - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery.
Chopt locations in your area are open for pick-up, delivery and curbside
Ciao Capri - Limited menu available for carry out and limited delivery
Carrabba’s Italian Grill - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery.
Carytown Burgers & Fries – Full menu for carryout or delivery. Both locations
Carytown Gyro – Full menu and regular hours for carryout or delivery
Cask Cafe - Limited hours available for carryout and delivery.
Chanello’s Pizza - Full menu for takeout and delivery
Chez Max - Carry out and curbside delivery and limited delivery.
Chicago's Pizza With A Twist - Full menu for takeout and delivery, plus 10% off for medical personnel
Conch Republic - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Curbside Cafe - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery
The Daily Kitchen & Bar Carry-out and some delivery, noon to 7 p.m.
Fatty Smokes: A Barbecue Joint - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Fat Dragon - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Foo Dog - - Full menu available for takeout and delivery from 4 to 9 p.m.
Garnett's Cafe - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Halterman’s Eatery – Full menu available le for takeout, curbside delivery and delivery
The Hill Cafe Carry-out and some delivery, noon to 7 p.m.
Home Team Grill - both locations, takeout and delivery. Noon to 7 p.m. in Fan, noon to 8 p.m. in Short Pump
Hop Craft Pizza - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Hot Chick: A Fried Chicken Story - - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Hutch - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
India K' Raja - Full menu for takeout and delivery - and free boxed lunches for kids in need who are out of school.
Industrial Taphouse – Limited hours for takeout, curbside and delivery
Izzy's Kitchen - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Kregger's - both locations - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Lehja - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Legends Grille - Order online for pick-up. Delivering on UberEats and DoorDash.
Leonardo's Pizza - Takeout/carryout, free delivery and limited dine-in
Liberty Public House - Full menu for pick-up or delivery
Mary Angela's - Full menu for takeout and delivery.
Maldini’s - Full menu and special menu for takeout and delivery.
Metro Diner - Full menu for pick-up or delivery
Natalie's Taste of Lebanon - Full menu for takeout and delivery
North End Juice Co. – Full menu for takeout and delivery in Museum District (Midlothian is closed. Gelato is take-out only)
Oak and Apple - carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery.
Organic Krush - Carryout and delivery.
Osaka - - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Patrick Henry Pub - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Pho 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia - Order online for pick-up or delivery
Piccola Italy - Full menu for takeout and delivery
Pita Pit - Full menu for takeout and delivery
Pizza & Beer of Richmond - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Postbellum - Carryout, curbside pickup or delivery. 3 to 10 p.m. Daily special with 25% going to staff
Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Root Stock Provisions - Regular menu available for carry out, curbside delivery and delivery. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rudino’s Pizza & Grinders – Full menu for take outs contact-free delivery, & curbside delivery.
Sally Bells Kitchen - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Soul Taco - both locations - - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Station 2 - Regular menu available for carry out, curbside delivery and delivery.
Stella’s – Limited hours for takeout and delivery
Sticks Kebob Shop - open for take out (in person, phone or online) and delivery
Sticky Rice - Full menu available for carry out and delivery
Tavern 19 Kitchen & Taphouse - Full menu and special family-style meals for takeout and delivery.
Toast - Regular menu available for carry out and some delivery.
Uptown Alley – Special menu for takeout and delivery
Wild Ginger - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Wong Gonzalez - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Wong's Tacos - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
Takeout / Curbside Pickup:
Alchemy Coffee - Full menu for takeout.
Alewife - Special menu available for takeout.
Anant Cuisine of India - Full menu available for takeout
Azzurro at the River Road Shopping Center (6221 River Road) is open for curbside take-out Tuesday-Sunday 5-9 (Full menu/bottles of wine and beer Togo)
Bingo Beer Co. - Regular menu available for carry out. Special The Paulie RVA pop-up Saturday
BlackHand Coffee - Regular menu available for carry out, both locations
Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Co. - Regular menu available for carry out.
Brenner Pass - Dinner for four for $60. Menu changes daily and is posted on social media.
Buckhead's - - Regular menu available for curbside pickup
Can Can Brasserie - Regular menu available for carry out.
Charred - Limited menu and food to reheat, available for curbside delivery.
Charm School - Regular menu available for carry out.
Chicken Fiesta – Full menu available to takeout
Coppola's Deli – Full menu for dine in and take out.
Crafted - Limited menu of sandwiches, salads, small bites and burgers for curbside pick up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Deep Run Roadhouse – Full menu available to takeout
The DINER at Genito and Hull - Carry out and limited menu.
Dutch & Company - Special menu for curbside delivery.
Einstein Bros. Bagels - Full menu avaulable for takeout
En Su Boca - Takeout and curbside delivery.
Enoteca Sogno - Regular menu available for takeout.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar - Limited menu available for takeout, noon to 8 p.m.
Gelati Celesti - takeout only (Grove location is temporary closed).
Grapevine Restaurant - Full menu for takeout
Greenbriar Cafe & Coffeehouse - Takeout and delivery.
Grisette - Special menu for curbside delivery
Helen’s – Special menu available for takeout
Hobnob - Regular menu available for curbside pick up.
Idle Hands Bakery - Reduced hours, but menu available for carry out.
Ironclad Coffee Roasters - Regular menu available for carry out.
Joe's Inn - Curbside delivery and to-go available at Shield's Market, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Julep's - Lunch and dinner with curbside delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kitchenette – Special menu available for takeout
Lamplighter Coffee Roasters - Limited to-go menu at Addison location. The other locations are closed.
Latitude Seafood Co. - both locations - Full menu available for carry out
Laura Lee’s – special menu and limited hours for takeout
Lemaire - Breakfast, lunch and dinner for curbside delivery
Metzger - Dinner for four for $60. Menu changes daily and is posted on social media.
Mr Submarine - Grab and go.
Mojo's - Regular menu available for carry out.
Morton's - Regular menu available for carry out and curbside delivery.
Mosaic - Carry out and curbside delivery.
Nama - Regular menu available for carry out and curbside delivery.
Nate’s Bagels - Full menu available to go, Wednesday through Sunday
Nota Bene Restaurant & Bar - Special takeout menu
Nuevo Mexico - Full menu available for curbside pickup
O'Toole's - both locations - carryout only, noon to 7 p.m., beginning Thursday.
PikNik - Regular menu available for carry out.
Penny Lane Pub - Regular menu available for carry out.
Perch - Special menu available to-go, no contact pick up. 1 to 8 p.m.
Pop's Bar and Grill - Regular menu available for carry out.
Rappahannock - Curbside pick up.
The Roosevelt – special menu and limited hours for takeout
Rosa's Pizza – Full menu available to takeout
Rostov's – Full menu for takeout and curbside delivery
Saltbox Oyster Co. - takeout Friday and Saturday
Salt and Forge - Regular menu available for curbside pick up.
Sefton - Regular menu available for carry out.
Shagbark - Special carry out menu Friday and Saturdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
Social52 - Regular menu available for carry out.
Southbound - Special dinner for two or four ($20/$40) available to-go, plus sides. Call before 5 p.m., pick up, 5 to 7 p.m. southboundrva.com
Tazza Kitchen*- Limited menu available for curbside delivery
* The Big Kitchen - reopening drive through Thursday in Scott's Addition.
Tanglewood Ordinary - Limited menu and hours curbside to-go, Friday through Sunday
Tokyo Sushi Richmond – Full menu available to takeout
WPA Bakery (both locations) - Full menu available for carryout
ZZQ - Full menu available for curbside deliver
Closed entirely for the foreseeable future
Giavos Family restaurants:
The Continental Westhampton
Galley (Galley market is still open)
Little Nickel
Kitchen 64
Kuba Kuba
Kuba Kuba Dos
Perly’s
Sidewalk Cafe
Rueger Restaurant Group restaurants:
Brunch
City Diner
The Grill
Lunch / Supper
The Village Café
HOUSEpitality Family restaurants:
The Boathouse restaurants
Casa del Barco restaurants
Island Shrimp Co.
RVA Hospitality restaurants:
Bar Solita
Max's on Broad
Tarrant’s / Tarrant’s West
3 Monkeys Bar & Grill
Adarra
The Angry Mussels
Bacchus
Bamboo Cafe
Bandito's
Barrel Thief Cafe (wine shop still open)
Belmont Food Shop
Broken Tulip
Capital One Cafés
Cary Street Cafe
Chairlift
Commerical Taphouse
Crossroads Coffee and Ice Cream
Dogtown Brewing
Don't Look Back (both locations)
Dot's Back Inn
Edo’s Squid
F.W. Sullivan's
Fuzzy Cactus
Hotel Greene
The Jasper
Kabana
Lady N'awlins
The Locker Room
L'opossum
Longoven
Lulu's
Mekong
Millie's
The Naked Onion
Parterre
The Pitts
Pop's Market
Positive Vibe Cafe
Red Cap Patisserie
Saison
Secco Wine Bar
Switch
Sugar Shack Donuts
Tio Pablo
The Tobacco Company
Upper Shirley
Closed for good
Citizen (after Wednesday)
Greenleaf Pool Room (unrelated to coronavirus)
(5) comments
Angelo's in Midlothian is open and doing takeout. Not sure about delivery. There were several people in there Wednesday evening eating in.
Sandston Smokehouse is open doing dine in and take-out.
Greenbriar Cafe is open for takeout and delivery.
Joe's Inn the fan is still offering takeout
I think it is Greenleaf's Pool Room that is closed for good - not Hotel Greene.
