Open for business with some changes or room between tables, limiting to 10 inside guests:

Asado - Dine-in and takeout

Bottoms Up Pizza - Dine-in, takeout and delivery

Brickhouse Diner - Dine-in and curbside pick up (with 10% off).

Capitol Waffle Shop - Takeout available.

Carini Italian Restaurant - - Dine-in, takeout and curbside delivery

Dugout Bar and Grille - Dine-in and takeout

The Flyin’ Pig - Dine-in and takeout

The Franklin Inn – limited dine-in and takeout

Fresh Wok Restaurant - dine in (less than 10 guests at a time), Carry Out and Delivery

Joey’s Hotdogs - Dine-in, takeout and delivery.

La Cucina - Dine-in and takeout

Maple Bourbon - Dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Maya - - Dine-in and takeout

McLean’s – Limited dine-in and takeout

Mellow Mushroom Midlothian - Online ordering and curbside takeaway, patio open for dining 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pakwaan Indian Cuisine - Limited dine-in, plus takeout, curbside delivery or delivery

Pink Flamingo - Dine-in and takeout

Q Barbeque - Dine-in, takeout and delivery.

The Red Door Restaurant - Dine-in and takeout

Rise and Shine Diner – Limited dine-in and takeout

Rowland - Limited menu available for dine-in curbside pick up.

Saison Market - Limited dine-in and takeout

Sam Miller's Restaurant & Venue - Dine-in, takeout and delivery.

The Savory Grain - Dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Sedona Taphouse - all locations - dining room open and curbside delivery available

The Stables at Belmont - Dine-in and takeout

Stella's Grocery - all open for takeout

Thai Flavor @ Innsbrook Shoppes - Dine in & Takeout, delivery is available via door dash.

Weezie’s Kitchen - Dine-in (limiting to 10 people) and takeout

Westwood Fountain  - Dine-in and takeout

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant - Dine-in and takeout

Closed for dine-in, but offering to-go service and some delivery. Many restaurants are operating with reduced hours or menus, so please check restaurants' social media for the latest.

Take-out and Delivery

821 Cafe - Full menu available for takeout or delivery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Amici di Enzo - Full menu available for curbside pickup or close by delivery, 4 to 8 p.m.

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila - Carry-out and some delivery, noon to 7 p.m.

Beijing On Grove - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Belmont Pizzeria - Full menu avaiulable takeout with curbside pickup and delivery. Credit only. No cash.

Billy Pie - Limited hours available for carryout and delivery.

Bonchon – takeout and delivery

Bookbinder's - Limited menu for carryout and delivery via Grubhub.

Boulevard Burger & Brew - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Boychik's Deli - Full menu available for curbside pickup or close by delivery

Burger Bach - all locations except Caytown which is temporarily closed - Full menu available for curbside pickup or delivery

Buz and Ned’s locations - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery.

Chopt locations in your area are open for pick-up, delivery and curbside

Ciao Capri - Limited menu available for carry out and limited delivery

Carrabba’s Italian Grill   - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery.

Carytown Burgers & Fries – Full menu for carryout or delivery. Both locations

Carytown Gyro – Full menu and regular hours for carryout or delivery

Cask Cafe - Limited hours available for carryout and delivery.

Chanello’s Pizza - Full menu for takeout and delivery

Chez Max -  Carry out and curbside delivery and limited delivery.

Chicago's Pizza With A Twist - Full menu for takeout and delivery, plus 10% off for medical personnel

Conch Republic  - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Curbside Cafe - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery

The Daily Kitchen & Bar Carry-out and some delivery, noon to 7 p.m.

Fatty Smokes: A Barbecue Joint - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Fat Dragon - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Foo Dog - - Full menu available for takeout and delivery from 4 to 9 p.m.

Garnett's Cafe - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Halterman’s Eatery – Full menu available le for takeout, curbside delivery and delivery

The Hill Cafe Carry-out and some delivery, noon to 7 p.m.

Home Team Grill - both locations, takeout and delivery. Noon to 7 p.m. in Fan, noon to 8 p.m. in Short Pump

Hop Craft Pizza  - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Hot Chick: A Fried Chicken Story - - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Hutch - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

India K' Raja - Full menu for takeout and delivery - and free boxed lunches for kids in need who are out of school.

Industrial Taphouse – Limited hours for takeout, curbside and delivery

Izzy's Kitchen - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Kregger's - both locations - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Lehja - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Legends Grille - Order online for pick-up. Delivering on UberEats and DoorDash.

Leonardo's Pizza - Takeout/carryout, free delivery and limited dine-in

Liberty Public House - Full menu for pick-up or delivery

Mary Angela's - Full menu for takeout and delivery.

Maldini’s - Full menu and special menu for takeout and delivery.

Metro Diner - Full menu for pick-up or delivery

Natalie's Taste of Lebanon - Full menu for takeout and delivery

North End Juice Co. – Full menu for takeout and delivery in Museum District (Midlothian is closed. Gelato is take-out only) 

Oak and Apple - carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Organic Krush - Carryout and delivery.

Osaka - - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Patrick Henry Pub - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Pho 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia - Order online for pick-up or delivery

Piccola Italy - Full menu for takeout and delivery

Pita Pit - Full menu for takeout and delivery

Pizza & Beer of Richmond - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Postbellum - Carryout, curbside pickup or delivery. 3 to 10 p.m. Daily special with 25% going to staff

Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Root Stock Provisions - Regular menu available for carry out, curbside delivery and delivery. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rudino’s Pizza & Grinders – Full menu for take outs contact-free delivery, & curbside delivery.

Sally Bells Kitchen - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Soul Taco - both locations - - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Station 2 - Regular menu available for carry out, curbside delivery and delivery.

Stella’s – Limited hours for takeout and delivery

Sticks Kebob Shop - open for take out (in person, phone or online) and delivery

Sticky Rice - Full menu available for carry out and delivery

Tavern 19 Kitchen & Taphouse - Full menu and special family-style meals for takeout and delivery.

Toast -  Regular menu available for carry out and some delivery.

Uptown Alley – Special menu for takeout and delivery

Wild Ginger - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Wong Gonzalez - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Wong's Tacos - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m. 

Takeout / Curbside Pickup:

Alchemy Coffee - Full menu for takeout.

Alewife - Special menu available for takeout.

Anant Cuisine of India - Full menu available for takeout

Azzurro at the River Road Shopping Center (6221 River Road) is open for curbside take-out Tuesday-Sunday 5-9 (Full menu/bottles of wine and beer Togo)

Bingo Beer Co. - Regular menu available for carry out. Special The Paulie RVA pop-up Saturday

BlackHand Coffee - Regular menu available for carry out, both locations

Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Co. - Regular menu available for carry out.

Brenner Pass - Dinner for four for $60. Menu changes daily and is posted on social media.

Buckhead's - - Regular menu available for curbside pickup

Can Can Brasserie - Regular menu available for carry out.

Charred - Limited menu and food to reheat, available for curbside delivery.

Charm School - Regular menu available for carry out.

Chicken Fiesta – Full menu available to takeout

Coppola's Deli – Full menu for dine in and take out.

Crafted - Limited menu of sandwiches, salads, small bites and burgers for curbside pick up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Deep Run Roadhouse  – Full menu available to takeout

The DINER at Genito and Hull -  Carry out and limited menu.

Dutch & Company - Special menu for curbside delivery.

Einstein Bros. Bagels - Full menu avaulable for takeout

En Su Boca - Takeout and curbside delivery.

Enoteca Sogno - Regular menu available for takeout.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar - Limited menu available for takeout, noon to 8 p.m.

Gelati Celesti - takeout only (Grove location is temporary closed).

Grapevine Restaurant - Full menu for takeout

Greenbriar Cafe & Coffeehouse - Takeout and delivery.

Grisette - Special menu for curbside delivery

Helen’s – Special menu available for takeout

Hobnob - Regular menu available for curbside pick up.

Idle Hands Bakery - Reduced hours, but menu available for carry out.

Ironclad Coffee Roasters - Regular menu available for carry out.

Joe's Inn - Curbside delivery and to-go available at Shield's Market, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Julep's - Lunch and dinner with curbside delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kitchenette – Special menu available for takeout

Lamplighter Coffee Roasters - Limited to-go menu at Addison location. The other locations are closed.

Latitude Seafood Co. - both locations - Full menu available for carry out

Laura Lee’s – special menu and limited hours for takeout

Lemaire - Breakfast, lunch and dinner for curbside delivery

Metzger - Dinner for four for $60. Menu changes daily and is posted on social media.

Mr Submarine - Grab and go.

Mojo's -  Regular menu available for carry out.

Morton's  -  Regular menu available for carry out and curbside delivery.

Mosaic -  Carry out and curbside delivery.

Nama -  Regular menu available for carry out and curbside delivery.

Nate’s Bagels - Full menu available to go, Wednesday through Sunday

Nota Bene Restaurant & Bar - Special takeout menu

Nuevo Mexico  - Full menu available for curbside pickup

O'Toole's - both locations - carryout only, noon to 7 p.m., beginning Thursday.

PikNik -  Regular menu available for carry out.

Penny Lane Pub -   Regular menu available for carry out.

Perch  - Special menu available to-go, no contact pick up. 1 to 8 p.m.

Pop's Bar and Grill -  Regular menu available for carry out.

Rappahannock - Curbside pick up.

The Roosevelt  – special menu and limited hours for takeout

Rosa's Pizza   – Full menu available to takeout

Rostov's – Full menu for takeout and curbside delivery

Saltbox Oyster Co. - takeout Friday and Saturday

Salt and Forge - Regular menu available for curbside pick up.

Sefton   -  Regular menu available for carry out.

Shagbark - Special carry out menu Friday and Saturdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

Social52 -  Regular menu available for carry out.

Southbound - Special dinner for two or four ($20/$40) available to-go, plus sides. Call before 5 p.m., pick up, 5 to 7 p.m. southboundrva.com

Tazza Kitchen*- Limited menu available for curbside delivery

      * The Big Kitchen - reopening drive through Thursday in Scott's Addition.

Tanglewood Ordinary - Limited menu and hours curbside to-go, Friday through Sunday

Tokyo Sushi Richmond  – Full menu available to takeout

WPA Bakery (both locations) - Full menu available for carryout

ZZQ - Full menu available for curbside deliver

Closed entirely for the foreseeable future

Giavos Family restaurants:

The Continental Westhampton

Galley (Galley market is still open)

Little Nickel

Kitchen 64

Kuba Kuba

Kuba Kuba Dos

Perly’s

Sidewalk Cafe

Rueger Restaurant Group restaurants:

Brunch

City Diner

The Grill

Lunch / Supper

The Village Café

HOUSEpitality Family restaurants:

The Boathouse restaurants

Casa del Barco restaurants

Island Shrimp Co.

RVA Hospitality restaurants:

Bar Solita

Max's on Broad

Tarrant’s / Tarrant’s West

3 Monkeys Bar & Grill

Adarra

The Angry Mussels

Bacchus

Bamboo Cafe

Bandito's

Barrel Thief Cafe (wine shop still open)

Belmont Food Shop

Broken Tulip

Capital One Cafés

Cary Street Cafe

Chairlift

Commerical Taphouse

Crossroads Coffee and Ice Cream

Dogtown Brewing

Don't Look Back (both locations)

Dot's Back Inn

Edo’s Squid

F.W. Sullivan's

Fuzzy Cactus

Hotel Greene

The Jasper

Kabana

Lady N'awlins

The Locker Room

L'opossum

Longoven

Lulu's

Mekong

Millie's

The Naked Onion

Parterre

The Pitts

Pop's Market

Positive Vibe Cafe

Red Cap Patisserie

Saison

Secco Wine Bar

Switch

Sugar Shack Donuts

Tio Pablo

The Tobacco Company

Upper Shirley

Closed for good

Citizen (after Wednesday)

Greenleaf Pool Room (unrelated to coronavirus)

