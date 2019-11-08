Two Richmond restaurants were named some of the top sellers of cans of PBR in the country.
GWARbar, the Jackson Ward restaurant from legendary metal band GWAR, and Sticky Rice restaurant in the Fan District were recognized as among the top sellers in the U.S.
Every year, Pabst Brewing Co., recognizes the top 100 businesses for on-premise sales of its American-made lager.
GWARbar came in No. 64 on the list for 2018 and Sticky Rice at No. 82.
This is the third time Sticky Rice was recognized by PBR. It came in as No. 64 in 2017 and No. 76 in 2016.
"It’s an awesome achievement, especially for a place whose capacity is 59 and isn’t even open for lunch Monday through Friday," said Dusty George, general manager of the nearly 5-year-old restaurant.
George said the restaurant found out about the award a few months ago, but wanted to wait until they received the plaque to share the news. They got the plaque in the mail Thursday and shared a picture of it on Instagram later that day.
"Everyone seems pretty excited online and everyone wants a picture with the plaque," he said.
George said celebration plans are in the works.
This isn't the first time a Richmond restaurant was recognized by PBR for sales. Sticky Rice restaurant in the Fan District was No. 64 in 2017 and No. 76 in 2016.
Last year, Miller’s Downtown in Charlottesville nabbed the No. 5 spot and Roanoke restaurant Fork in the Market landed at No. 89. There's no word yet it the two were honored this year as well.
GWARbar is at 217 W. Clay St and is open Monday thought Friday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sticky Rice is at 2232 W. Main St and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you Richmond! And to everyone who has traveled here, it’s an honor to serve all of you!
* A previous version of this article omitted Sticky Rice's recognition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
As a kid living in south eastern Wisconsin, a short drive to the Pabst brewery for 'seconds' or 'white caps' as we called them was a regular thing. A case of 24 bottles for $2.65 included the deposit on the bottles. This was not then, nor do I now consider it very good beer. But hats off to Pabst and this place for making others think that it is. - Tim
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.