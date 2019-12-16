Pho 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia, a California-based Vietnamese restaurant, is opening its first Virginia location at Willow Lawn.
This will be the third restaurant from owners Christine and Steven Phan, who opened the first Hai Ky Mi Gia in Santa Ana in 2014 and also own Mi Dac Ky in Garden Grove, both in California.
“We decided to move to Virginia to be closer to family, and we’re excited for the opportunity to open our first East Coast restaurant location," Steven Phan said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to bringing our Vietnamese food to the Richmond community."
The restaurant will focus on "pho, noodles, Vietnamese sandwiches and spring rolls as well as Boba tea, which is made with fresh fruit and organic Taiwanese green tea and Assam black tea. The Phan’s learned how to make the tea at their family’s tea shop in Saigon, Vietnam," according to a news release.
Pho 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia is expected to open in early 2020 in a 1,479 square-foot space most recently occupied by Duck Donuts. Duck Donuts closed in August. The full service restaurant will be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner and offer takeout and delivery.
