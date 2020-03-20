Any restaurant in Virginia with a valid license to sell wine and beer on-premises can now sell wine and beer to go and for delivery without applying for additional permits.
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is planning to announce the change later Friday, according to a spokeswoman for the state regulatory agency.
The announcement is a dramatic change from ABC's existing guidelines, which require a non-refundable $195 fee, multiple public postings and a 30-day waiting period for any restaurant with a valid license to sell wine and beer on-premises seeking to sell it to go. The change also streamlines the process to add delivery of wine and beer to existing ABC-Off permit holders.
At this time, there are no plans to add liquor or mixed beverages to go, according to Virginia ABC.
The new policy is in response to the state ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people, which has effectively shut down the dine-in business for restaurants across Virginia. Virginia ABC issued the change as part of the state of emergency Gov. Ralph Northam declared in response to COVID-19, and it will remain in effect as long as the state of emergency continues, according to Virginia ABC.
Licensees can learn more here.
***
On Thursday, an ABC store near Virginia Commonwealth University’s main campus closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Virginia ABC Authority announced Thursday that its store at 1217 W. Broad St. will be closed for at least two weeks.
No ABC employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state agency, but all the Broad Street store employees have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. The store has 11 workers.
