Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that the state would ban gatherings of 10 or more people, restaurants included.
"All of our restaurants are asked to abide by the 10 rule," Northam said. "Obviously a lot of restaurants will have more than 10 people in them, that’s just the way they operate, and if that’s the case, we are not mandating that they close. We’re mandating, or suggesting or encouraging that they use take-out ordering."
Northam said he didn't think the Virginia policy would become an outright ban, but said that could change.
“Forty-five percent of Virginians get their meals from restaurants. I think we have to be very careful, very prudent. We want to keep Virginians healthy, but we also know they need to eat and get adequate nutrition.”
Last week, many Richmond restaurants announced reduced hours and shared their ramped-up cleaning routines. But by Tuesday, nearly every restaurant in town had suspended dine-in service due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus — including national chains such as Chick-fil-A and Starbucks.
Open for business with some changes or room between tables:
Asado - Dine-in and takeout
Cask Cafe - Dine-in and takeout
Dugout Bar and Grille - Dine-in and takeout
The Flyin’ Pig - Dine-in and takeout
Saison - - Dine-in and takeout
Sedona Taphouse - all locations - dining room open and curbside delivery available
Stella's Grocery - all open for takeout
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant - Dine-in and takeout
Closed for dine-in, but offering to-go service and some delivery. Many restaurants are operating with reduced hours or menus, so please check restaurants' social media for the latest.
EAT Restaurant Partners restaurants - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Beijing On Grove
- Boulevard Burger & Brew
- Fatty Smokes: A Barbecue Joint
- Fat Dragon
- Foo Dog - only available from 4 to 9 p.m.
- Hot Chick: A Fried Chicken Story
- Osaka
- Pizza & Beer of Richmond
- Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi
- Wild Ginger
- Wong Gonzalez
- Wong's Tacos
Richmond Restaurant Group restaurants:
- Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
- The Daily Kitchen & Bar
- East Coast Provisions
- The Hard Shell (Downtown)
- The Hard Shell (Bellgrade)
- The Hill Cafe
- West Coast Provisions
RVA Hospitality restaurants:
- Bar Solita
- Max's on Broad
- Tarrant’s / Tarrant’s West
821 Cafe - Full menu available for takeout or delivery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Amici di Enzo - Full menu available for curbside pickup or close by delivery, 4 to 8 p.m.
The Answer Brewpub - Regular menu available for carry out.
Bingo Beer Co. - Regular menu available for carry out.
Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Co. - Regular menu available for carry out.
Can Can Brasserie - Regular menu available for carry out.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery
Crafted - Regular menu available for carry out.
Charm School - Regular menu available for carry out.
Chez Max - Carry out and curbside delivery and lmited delivery.
Conch Republic - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Curbside Cafe - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Garnett's Cafe - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Hobnob - Regular menu available for curbside pick up.
Hop Craft Pizza - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Hutch - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Ironclad Coffee Roasters - Regular menu available for carry out.
Izzy's Kitchen - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Joe's Inn - Curbside delivery and to-go available at Shield's Market, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kregger's - both locatioons - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Julep's - Lunch and dinner with curbsude delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mojo's - Regular menu available for carry out.
Mosaic - Carry out and curbside delivery.
Nama - Regular menu available for carry out and curbside delivery.
O'Toole's - both locations - carryout only, noon to 7 p.m., beginning Thursday.
PikNik - Regular menu available for carry out.
Penny Lane Pub (after St. Pat's) - Regular menu available for carry out.
Rappahannock - Curbside pick up.
Rowland
Sally Bells Kitchen - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Salt and Forge - Regular menu available for curbside pick up.
Sefton - Regular menu available for carry out.
Social52 - Regular menu available for carry out.
Sticky Rice - Full menu avalable for carry out and delivery
Tazza Kitchen*- Limited menu avaulble for curbside delivery
* The Big Kitchen - reopening drive through Thursday in Scott's Addition.
Toast - - Regular menu available for carry out and some delivery.
WPA Bakery (both locations) - Full menu avaulable for carryout
Closed for dine-in, but offering special menus to-go:
Alewife - Special dinner for two or four ($20/$40) availablle to-go, noon to 8 p.m. - alewiferva.com
Brenner Pass - Dinner for four for $60. Menu changes daily and is posted on social media.
Metzger - Dinner for four for $60. Menu changes daily and is posted on social media.
Secco Wine Bar - Dinner for two curbside deliveried for $78.48 (includes tax and tip). seccowinebar.com
Southbound - Special dinner for two or four ($20/$40) availablle to-go, pluy sides. Call before 5 p.m., pick up, 5 to 7 p.m. southboundrva.com/
TBA specials:
Bookbinder's
Dutch & Company
Grisette
Helen's
Heritage
Nota Bene Restaurant & Bar
Shagbark
Closed entirely for the foreseeable future
Giavos Family restaurants:
- The Continental Westhampton
- Galley (Galley market is still open)
- Little Nickel
- Kitchen 64
- Kuba Kuba
- Kuba Kuba Dos
- Perly’s
- Sidewalk Cafe
- Stella’s (Stella’s Grocery stores still open)
Rueger Restaurant Group restaurants:
- Brunch
- City Diner
- The Grill
- Lunch / Supper
- The Village Café
HOUSEpitality Family restaurants:
- The Boathouse restaurants
- Casa del Barco restaurants
- Island Shrimp Co.
3 Monkeys Bar & Grill
Adarra
Bacchus
Bamboo Cafe
Bandito's
Barrel Thief Cafe (wine shop still open)
Broken Tulip
Capital One Cafés
Cary Street Cafe
Chairlift
Commerical Taphouse
Crossroads Coffee and Ice Cream
Dogtown Brewing
Don't Look Back (both locations)
Dot's Back Inn
Edo’s Squid
F.W. Sullivan's
Fuzzy Cactus
Hotel Greene
The Jasper
Kabana
Lady N'awlins
Laura Lee's
L'opossum
Longoven
Lulu's
Mekong
Millie's
The Naked Onion
Parterre
Pop's Market
Positive Vibe Cafe
River City Roll
The Roosevelt
Sugar Shack Donuts
Tio Pablo
ZZQ
Closed for good
Citizen (after Wednesday)
Greenleaf Pool Room (unrelated to coronavirus)
Sandston Smokehouse is open doing dine in and take-out.
Greenbriar Cafe is open for takeout and delivery.
Joe's Inn the fan is still offering takeout
I think it is Greenleaf's Pool Room that is closed for good - not Hotel Greene.
