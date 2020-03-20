Today, beginning at noon, Richmonders are invited to participate in #ServingOurServersRVA Virtual Happy Hour Fundraiser.
Virtual tips will be collected there to support The Holli Fund, which offers financial grants to food and beverage employees experiencing economic crisis through injury, illness, or loss of wages due to coronavirus restrictions and other emergencies. The Holli Fund honors the late Hollister Lindley, a local food writer who lost her battle with ALS in 2017. Participants can text “DONATE” and the amount to 804-518-8333. For example, if you wish to donate $10, text “DONATE $10.”
Affected industry personnel apply for grants through the website, thehollifund.org, a Richmond nonprofit that's awaiting its confirmation from the IRS to be listed as a 501(c). Currently, grants provide $750 for things like rent, utilities, car repairs and other bills. Donations can be made to The Holli Fund website anytime.
Other Richmonders are helping, too. Dustin Artz, co-founder of Richmond advertising agency Familiar Creatures, created “a campaign to help local restaurants called ‘Keep Calm and Nom Nom,’ ” a website encouraging diners to buy gift cards to local restaurants to use later. The site includes links and details on how people can purchase the gift cards.
“Last Friday afternoon, we had the epiphany and sinking feeling that most of these places might not be able to hang on until July or August. So we decided to do what we do for a living: make an advertising campaign that brings attention and helps businesses,” Artz said. “It’s the least we can do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.