Longoven restaurant was named the one of the "Hot 10" best new restaurants in the country by Bon Appetit magazine. In fact, the Scott's Addition restaurant was named the third best new restaurant in the country Tuesday by the respected food publication.
Longoven opened its stand-alone restaurant in June 2018 in Scott's Addition and was named as one of the top 50 nominees for best new restaurant by Bon Appetit last week.
“I’m speechless," said Patrick Phelan, co-owner and co-executive chef at Longoven. "It was really amazing to get in the top 50 at all, and then to do it again with brick and mortar. No way to you could've told me top three. I’m kind of in a daze."
Bon Appetit magazine puts out an annual list of the Top 50 nominees for America’s best new restaurants after dining out all over the country in search of the best of the best. From there, it whittles it down to the "Hot 10."
"After we spent months traveling the country and eating ourselves into a state of jaded, overfed delirium, these 10 restaurants were the places that snapped us out of it," Bon Appetit wrote. "These are the restaurants that reminded us just how special dining out can be."
Longoven was first named a top 50 new restaurant in 2016 for the pop-up dinner series it launched in Richmond in 2014. The series was hosted by chefs Phelan, along with his co-owners and co-chefs - his wife, Megan Fitzroy Phelan and Andrew Manning - the trio that went on to open the restaurant at 2939 W. Clay St. after a four year search for a space.
"Longoven is the most unlikely standout fine-dining restaurant in America," wrote Julia Kramer, deputy editor at Bon Appetit in the Hot 10 list. "The brick-and-mortar Longoven, which finally opened last year, is mind-bogglingly good—each dish so technically precise, so truly dedicated to ingredients, not to mention so, so pretty. "
Phelan said the recognition from Bon Appetit feels like validation for the work he and his partners have put in at the restaurant - and for what's happening overall in the Richmond food scene.
"I think it’s pretty special to be in a climate like [Richmond]," Phelan said, where chefs all over town are putting their heart and soul into making a great restaurant every single day. Phelan said he received congratulatory texts from other Richmond chefs all morning.
"Richmond’s in this spot right now – it’s not New York and it's not too small. No one takes it for granted, everyone is trying to build their passion and their restaurant," Phelan said. "We’re super happy to be in this city."
As one of the Hot 10, Longoven will participate in Bon Appetit's Hot 10 Party, which takes place in Brooklyn on October 19. Tickets are $199, open to the public and all-inclusive. The can be purchased at BAHot10.com.
Longoven is the first Richmond restaurant to be named to the Hot 10 list, though local restaurants have made the top 50 four other times: Last year, Brenner Pass was named a top 50 restaurant, in 2012, it was Peter Chang China Café, Southbound made the list in 2015 and, of course, Longoven in 2016.
