Joe Carter has big plans for the Little Saint restaurant space at 2901 Park Ave. in the Museum District. He plans to open Izzy's Kitchen, a restaurant named for his daughter, in September.
Little Saint, a restaurant from the group behind Tarrant's Café, Tarrant's West, Bar Solita and Max's on Broad - closed July 21 after a year and half in business. It was the same day Carter closed Uptown Market and Deli, a Fan District market that sells beer, wine and gourmet sandwiches, that had been at 2400 W. Main St. since 2012. Carter bought Little Saint restaurant on July 31.
"I wanted to do a place where people could sit down. I wanted to do a restaurant," Carter said.
Carter was one of the original business partners in Uptown Market and Deli, as well as the full-service restaurant across the street, FW Sullivan's. When his daughter was born, he wanted to spend less time in a place with nightlife and more time at home, so he traded his shares in Sullivan's for bigger shares in Uptown. Eventually he bought out two other business partners and finally he decided to trade the deli and market life for a full-service restaurant.
"It's quaint but comfy," Carter said of the new space. "We want to produce some fantastic food, but be the neighborhood go-to, so not too expensive."
Carter said Izzy's Kitchen will sell some of the deli's most popular sandwiches, but he's also introducing charcuterie, entrees and cocktails to the menu. He plans to source from his family farm in Chesterfield where he and his family grow produce. He's also working with the Department of Agriculture to be able to cure his own meat at the farm.
In the restaurant, Carter plans to buy whole and half cows and pigs (Berkshire pigs) and put his butchery skills to work breaking down the animals for the steaks, chops and bacon. He'll hand-grind the meat for burgers and work with wholesalers for fresh fish to populate an ever-changing, seasonal menu.
Most entrees will be priced around $18 to $24 with sandwiches and appetizers priced lower than that.
"We want to be a neighborhood place that's priced fairly, but affordably," he said. "We want to see you twice a week, not twice a year."
Carter hopes to open Izzy's Kitchen by mid-September after he makes some interior changes and adds some color and an herb garden outside. The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.
