Wegmans Food Market is closing its Pub restaurants in its store across the country, including the two in the Richmond area.

"We are focused on applying our culinary expertise to the increasing demand for fast, casual meal solutions available in our stores, for pickup, and through delivery," Wegmans spokeswoman Marcie Rivera said.

A total of 12 Pub restaurants were closed nationwide, according to Rivera.

The Rochester, N.Y.-based chain opened its first Richmond-area store in 2016 in Stonehenge Village shopping center off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County and later that year in West Broad Marketplace in western Henrico County.

Both stores had the grocery chain's full-service restaurant called The Pub.

Rivera said all Pub employees were offered jobs at Wegmans.

kpeifer@richmond.com

(804) 649-6321

Twitter: @KarriPeifer

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email