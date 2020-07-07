Wegmans Food Markets has permanently closed The Pub restaurants in its store across the country, including the two in the Richmond area.
"We are focused on applying our culinary expertise to the increasing demand for fast, casual meal solutions available in our stores, for pickup, and through delivery," Wegmans spokeswoman Marcie Rivera said.
A total of 12 Pub restaurants were closed nationwide, according to Rivera.
The Rochester, N.Y.-based chain opened its first Richmond-area store in 2016 in the Stonehenge Village shopping center off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County and later that year in West Broad Marketplace in western Henrico County.
Both stores had the grocery chain's full-service restaurant called The Pub. The chain's stores in Charlottesville and Alexandria also had The Pub.
Rivera said all Pub employees were offered jobs at Wegmans.
