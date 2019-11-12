"Winter is Coming" - a "Game of Thrones" pop-up bar - is here. In Richmond - for a limited time.
That's right, there's now a bar in town with a GOT theme, complete with "murals and 3D elements throughout the space mimic several key regions, focusing heavily on the North, including Winterfell and Stark’s Castle," according to a news release.
The pop-up bar is the latest concept at Switch Pop-Up Bar, the new place that opened in June at 13 W. Broad St. in downtown Richmond.
The concepts, as previously announced, change regularly - and with the new concept comes all-new decor and cocktails. Switch Pop-Up Bar launched with an "Alice in Wonderland" theme upstairs and its basement bar with a 1990s theme. The basement took on a Halloween theme in September and that's still going strong, but upstairs, it's all winter with the "Game of Thrones" theme, which launched November 9.
Switch Pop-Up Bar is one of three restaurant and bar concepts from restaurateurs Kunal Shah, Jay Sean, Crystal Shah and Neal Patel (of the D.C.-based LX Group), the folks behind Richmond restaurants Belle (formerly Belle & James) and Kabana.
Those restaurants include Nama, an Indian street food restaurant that opened in August at 15 W. Broad St.; Switch Pop-Up Bar at 13 W. Broad St.; and a not-yet-decided concept that could be Mexican at 11 W. Broad St.
“Switch is a pop-up bar where the themes will change pretty regularly on a scale you see in D.C., like with the Cherry Blossom Bar,” Alisha Wieckmann, a spokesperson for the LX Group, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 2018.
Switch is open from 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday and from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations are not accepted, and guests must be 21 or older.
