Wong's Tacos - the newest restaurant from EAT Restaurant Partners - will open Wednesday in the GreenGate shopping center in Short Pump..
The restaurant is from Richmond restaurateur Chris Tsui and is the second location of his popular downtown Asian / Mexican fusion restaurant - Wong Gonzalez.
Wong's Tacos is in the 4,436 sqft. space in the Markel|Eagle Partners shopping center where Connecticut-based Bartaco announced it was going in May before pulling out of the location.
The first Wong Gonzalez opened at 412 E. Grace St. in June 2016 and serves a fusion of Latin and Asian flavors with menu items such as the wok-fried chicken burrito and fajita bao.
The Short Pump location will serve the same affordable menu as the downtown location - plus offer its weekday happy hour. The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner.
This is Tsui's second restaurant in the shopping center. In June 2017 his restaurant group, EAT Restaurant Partners, opened Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi. Wong2 will also join The Daily, West Coast Provisions and Mellow Mushroom restaurants.
EAT Restaurant Partners operates multiple Richmond restaurants, including Foo Dog, Beijing on Grove, PBR, Boulevard Burger & Brew, and Wild Ginger. The group has a fried chicken restaurant, Hot Chick, in the works in Shockoe Bottom and a barbecue restaurant opening soon downtown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.