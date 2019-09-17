KFC - yes, that KFC, the artist formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken - is testing Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts - a new chicken sandwich and chicken combo in three very exclusive markets and the Richmond area is one.
Sort of.
KFC this week announced the new menu item (doughnuts), which launched Monday, Sept. 16 in Norfolk, Richmond and Pittsburgh - and is only available for a limited time ("through this test market, KFC is evaluating consumer appetite for bringing this growing food trend to its customers on a national scale," according to a news release), but the Richmond locations are actually all outside of Richmond.
According to KFC, the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts special is only available in the Richmond area in Chester, Chesterfield, Powhatan, Hopewell, Petersburg and Colonial Heights.
"KFC worked closely with franchise partners to identify the best test locations for gauging customer feedback," said a spokesperson for KFC. "They are being tested as a new product. KFC will evaluate these initial test market results carefully through customer and franchisee feedback and will use the results to determine the best way forward for a potential nationwide rollout."
Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts is available as a basket meal, chicken on the bone or chicken tenders, with one doughnut, $5.49; a big basket meal with two donuts, $7.49; chicken sandwich with two doughnuts as buns, $5.99; or a sandwich combo, $7.99; or just add a doughnut to anything for $1.
The doughnuts are the latest test menu item from the fast food chicken chain. In August, it tested plant-based chicken nuggets at one restaurant in Atlanta - and sold out in five hours. And KFC's new doughnut chicken sandwich comes on the heels of a Popeyes launching a new chicken sandwich that went viral and caused Popeyes nationwide to sell out of the sandwich and remove it from its menu.
Here are the exact locations in Virginia serving Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts:
Powhatan
1793A Southcreek One
Colonial Heights
1620 Boulevard
Hopewell
3011 Oaklawn Blvd.
Chester
12321 Jefferson Davis Highway
Chesterfield
10310 Iron Bridge Road
Petersburg
3335A S. Crater Road
5420 Boydton Plank Road
Chesapeake
139 Battlefield Blvd. S
2212 S. Military Hwy.
3148 Western Branch Blvd.
Newport News
12104 Jefferson Ave.
15496 Warwick Blvd.
746 J Clyde Morris Blvd.
Norfolk
1716 Monticello Ave.
1263 N. Military Highway
199 W. Ocean View Ave.
3690 Sewells Point Road
Hampton
207 W. Mercury Blvd.
Virginia Beach
556 Newtown Road
2072 S. Independence Blvd.
1010 Independence Blvd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.